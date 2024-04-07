Farm-to-market road
constructed in Tarangnan, Samar
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
April 7, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY – A
farm-to-market road (FMR) has been constructed from Barangays
Majacob to Sugod in the Municipality of Tarangnan, Samar in
convergence with the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) having a
contract amount of P35.47 million.
The barangays’ products
and nearby areas are mostly root crops and copra which is their main
source of income, thus such road is built to address the problem of
farmers in the transportation of goods.
The road spans 820 meters
of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) road with a width of
6.10 meters. A stone masonry and embankment is also incorporated
with a length of 752.90 meters.
This FMR will further help
farmers in transporting their goods to the marketplace faster and
more convenient allowing them to gain better prices and wider reach
for their products.