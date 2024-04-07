Farm-to-market road constructed in Tarangnan, Samar

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

April 7, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – A farm-to-market road (FMR) has been constructed from Barangays Majacob to Sugod in the Municipality of Tarangnan, Samar in convergence with the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) having a contract amount of P35.47 million.

The barangays’ products and nearby areas are mostly root crops and copra which is their main source of income, thus such road is built to address the problem of farmers in the transportation of goods.

The road spans 820 meters of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) road with a width of 6.10 meters. A stone masonry and embankment is also incorporated with a length of 752.90 meters.