DAR-EV shines at national assessment, receives multiple awards for SPLIT implementation



The top management of the Department of Agrarian Reform Regional office 8 presents to its employees the various awards received by the said office for the 2023 implementation of the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project during the National Summative Assessment in Angeles, Pampanga. (JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA)

By MARVIN R. ORQUIOLA

April 3, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – In a remarkable display of dedication and excellence, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas has garnered numerous awards and recognitions at the National Summative Assessment for its outstanding implementation of the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project in the region.

Held in Angeles, Pampanga on March 5 to 8, the said event highlighted the regions’ exceptional performance in advancing agrarian reform initiatives.

During the flag-raising at the DAR Regional Office in this city on March 11 this year, Regional Director, Atty. Robert Anthony Yu, alongside Assistant Regional Director for Operations, Renato Badilla and Assistant Regional Director for Administration, Ismael Aya-ay, proudly showcased the awards before the agency’s employees and the Project SPLIT team.

Aya-ay expressed gratitude to the project implementers, acknowledging their relentless efforts and dedication which played a crucial role in securing these prestigious awards for this region. He emphasized that the team’s hard work reflects the department’s commitment to excellence and innovation in agrarian reform.

Eastern Visayas has been recognized in several categories, including second in E-Title registration and Across All Parcelization Indicators awards.

This region also secured third place in Field Validation, fourth in E-Title Distribution, and was honored with the Environmental and Social Safeguards (ESS) Outstanding Data Compliance Award.

For the provincial level, DAR Leyte Provincial Office was ranked second in Across All Parcelization Indicators category, second in E-Title Registration, third in E-Title Distribution, and second in Field Validation. Meanwhile, DAR Northern Samar Provincial Office was likewise recognized for placing third in E-Title Registration.

Project SPLIT represents DAR’s focused efforts on accelerating the subdivision of collective Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) into individual titles, thereby reinforcing the rights of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).

With its comprehensive approach encompassing parcelization of collective CLOAs, capability building, and stringent project management with monitoring and evaluation, the project stands as a testament to DAR Region 8’s unwavering commitment to ARB development.