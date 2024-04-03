DAR-EV shines at
national assessment, receives multiple awards for SPLIT
implementation
|
The
top management of the Department of Agrarian Reform Regional
office 8 presents to its employees the various awards
received by the said office for the 2023 implementation of
the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling
(SPLIT) project during the National Summative Assessment in
Angeles, Pampanga. (JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA)
By
MARVIN R. ORQUIOLA
April 3, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – In
a remarkable display of dedication and excellence, the Department of
Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas has garnered numerous
awards and recognitions at the National Summative Assessment for its
outstanding implementation of the Support to Parcelization of Lands
for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project in the region.
Held in Angeles, Pampanga
on March 5 to 8, the said event highlighted the regions’ exceptional
performance in advancing agrarian reform initiatives.
During the flag-raising at
the DAR Regional Office in this city on March 11 this year, Regional
Director, Atty. Robert Anthony Yu, alongside Assistant Regional
Director for Operations, Renato Badilla and Assistant Regional
Director for Administration, Ismael Aya-ay, proudly showcased the
awards before the agency’s employees and the Project SPLIT team.
Aya-ay expressed gratitude
to the project implementers, acknowledging their relentless efforts
and dedication which played a crucial role in securing these
prestigious awards for this region. He emphasized that the team’s
hard work reflects the department’s commitment to excellence and
innovation in agrarian reform.
Eastern Visayas has been
recognized in several categories, including second in E-Title
registration and Across All Parcelization Indicators awards.
This region also secured
third place in Field Validation, fourth in E-Title Distribution, and
was honored with the Environmental and Social Safeguards (ESS)
Outstanding Data Compliance Award.
For the provincial level,
DAR Leyte Provincial Office was ranked second in Across All
Parcelization Indicators category, second in E-Title Registration,
third in E-Title Distribution, and second in Field Validation.
Meanwhile, DAR Northern Samar Provincial Office was likewise
recognized for placing third in E-Title Registration.
Project SPLIT represents
DAR’s focused efforts on accelerating the subdivision of collective
Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) into individual titles,
thereby reinforcing the rights of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).
With its comprehensive
approach encompassing parcelization of collective CLOAs, capability
building, and stringent project management with monitoring and
evaluation, the project stands as a testament to DAR Region 8’s
unwavering commitment to ARB development.
Aya-ay exclaimed that the
recognitions received are not only a tribute to the hard work and
perseverance of DAR in Eastern Visayas but also a motivation to
continue striving for excellence in the pursuit of justice and
equity in agrarian reform.