DAR-EV reaps multiple national recognitions for 2023 performance



The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas received 19 recognitions during the agency’s National Summative Assessment for the 2023 performance.

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

March 26, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas received several recognitions during the agency’s National Summative Assessment held in Angeles City, Pampanga for the 2023 performance.

DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director Robert Anthony Yu proudly announced that from March 5 to 8, Region 8 collected 19 certificates and plaques of recognition for various indicators that contributed to the national accomplishment of the said government agency.

He exclaimed, “Our efforts paid off!” addressing all DAR employees throughout the region.

Topping the list of awards received was for the resolution of agrarian-related cases where the collective efforts of Regional Agrarian Reform Adjudicator (RARAD) Virgilio Rosacay (concurrent PARAD of Leyte and Biliran), Provincial Agrarian Reform Adjudicators (PARADs) Florenz Hipe (Southern Leyte), Nellie Canillas (Western Samar), Bryan Lassiter (Eastern Samar), and Editha San Jose-Cerillo (Northern Samar) placed DAR Eastern Visayas at rank number one among regions with heavy caseloads.

The above-mentioned adjudicators were able to resolve last year a total of 4,157 agrarian-related cases.

This region was also cited for the following: