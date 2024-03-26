DAR-EV reaps multiple national recognitions for 2023 performance

DAR-EV reaps multiple
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
March 26, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas received
several recognitions during the agency’s National Summative
Assessment held in Angeles City, Pampanga for the 2023 performance.
DAR Eastern Visayas
Regional Director Robert Anthony Yu proudly announced that from
March 5 to 8, Region 8 collected 19 certificates and plaques of
recognition for various indicators that contributed to the national
accomplishment of the said government agency.
He exclaimed, “Our efforts
paid off!” addressing all DAR employees throughout the region.
Topping the list of awards
received was for the resolution of agrarian-related cases where the
collective efforts of Regional Agrarian Reform Adjudicator (RARAD)
Virgilio Rosacay (concurrent PARAD of Leyte and Biliran), Provincial
Agrarian Reform Adjudicators (PARADs) Florenz Hipe (Southern Leyte),
Nellie Canillas (Western Samar), Bryan Lassiter (Eastern Samar), and
Editha San Jose-Cerillo (Northern Samar) placed DAR Eastern Visayas
at rank number one among regions with heavy caseloads.
The above-mentioned
adjudicators were able to resolve last year a total of 4,157
agrarian-related cases.
This region was also cited
for the following:
|- First in
Agrarian Legal Service for regions with low case load
- Second in E-title Registration for Leyte under high
category
- Second in Field Validation for Leyte under high category
- Second in E-title Registration for Region 8 under high
category
- Second in Provincial Performance on all ARBDSP Indicators
for 2023 for Samar
- Second in Regional Performance on all ARBDSP Indicators
for Region 8
- Second in Regional Over-All ARBDSP Performance for 2023
- Second in Across all Parcelization Indicators
Accomplishment Award for Leyte under high category
- Second in Across all Parcelization Indicators
Accomplishment Award for Region 8 under high category
- Second in highest overall obligation rate of 99.35% for
Region 8
- Third in E-title distribution for Leyte under high
category
- Third in E-title registration for Northern Samar under
medium category
- Third in Field Validation for Region 8 under high category
- Fourth in E-title distribution for Region 8 under high
category
- Environmental and Social Safeguards Outstanding Data
Compliance Award
- Outstanding financial performance as one of the highest
Budget Utilization Rate for 2023 for Southern Leyte
- Certificate of excellence performance for Leyte for LAD
achievers in EP/CLOA Registration
- Certificate of excellence performance for Leyte for LAD
achievers in Claim Folder Documentation