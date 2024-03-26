DAR-EV reaps multiple national recognitions for 2023 performance

News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
DAR national recognition
The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas received 19 recognitions during the agency’s National Summative Assessment for the 2023 performance.

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
March 26, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas received several recognitions during the agency’s National Summative Assessment held in Angeles City, Pampanga for the 2023 performance.

DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director Robert Anthony Yu proudly announced that from March 5 to 8, Region 8 collected 19 certificates and plaques of recognition for various indicators that contributed to the national accomplishment of the said government agency.

He exclaimed, “Our efforts paid off!” addressing all DAR employees throughout the region.

Topping the list of awards received was for the resolution of agrarian-related cases where the collective efforts of Regional Agrarian Reform Adjudicator (RARAD) Virgilio Rosacay (concurrent PARAD of Leyte and Biliran), Provincial Agrarian Reform Adjudicators (PARADs) Florenz Hipe (Southern Leyte), Nellie Canillas (Western Samar), Bryan Lassiter (Eastern Samar), and Editha San Jose-Cerillo (Northern Samar) placed DAR Eastern Visayas at rank number one among regions with heavy caseloads.

The above-mentioned adjudicators were able to resolve last year a total of 4,157 agrarian-related cases.

This region was also cited for the following:

- First in Agrarian Legal Service for regions with low case load
- Second in E-title Registration for Leyte under high category
- Second in Field Validation for Leyte under high category
- Second in E-title Registration for Region 8 under high category
- Second in Provincial Performance on all ARBDSP Indicators for 2023 for Samar
- Second in Regional Performance on all ARBDSP Indicators for Region 8
- Second in Regional Over-All ARBDSP Performance for 2023
- Second in Across all Parcelization Indicators Accomplishment Award for Leyte under high category
- Second in Across all Parcelization Indicators Accomplishment Award for Region 8 under high category
- Second in highest overall obligation rate of 99.35% for Region 8
- Third in E-title distribution for Leyte under high category
- Third in E-title registration for Northern Samar under medium category
- Third in Field Validation for Region 8 under high category
- Fourth in E-title distribution for Region 8 under high category
- Environmental and Social Safeguards Outstanding Data Compliance Award
- Outstanding financial performance as one of the highest Budget Utilization Rate for 2023 for Southern Leyte
- Certificate of excellence performance for Leyte for LAD achievers in EP/CLOA Registration
- Certificate of excellence performance for Leyte for LAD achievers in Claim Folder Documentation

 

 

 