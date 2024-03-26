News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Building roads to increase road network in San Jorge, Samar

Brgy. La Paz, San Jorge, Samar road

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
March 26, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – An additional concrete road is built to increase road network and gain access to interior barangays is recently built in Barangay La Paz in the Municipality of San Jorge, Samar with a contract amount of P19.5 million.

A total length of 826 meters of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) is constructed in the area with a 6.10-meter width. Also, part of the work is an open canal of 121 meters and stone masonry of 294 meters.

Concreting said road is a big milestone from its previous state which is a gravel road allowing comfortability, ease and safety for motorists and residents traversing the area. Also, farmers of root crops and “palay” would be able to experience ease in travelling their products to the marketplace.

 

 