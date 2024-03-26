Building roads to
increase road network in San Jorge, Samar
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
March 26, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY – An
additional concrete road is built to increase road network and gain
access to interior barangays is recently built in Barangay La Paz in
the Municipality of San Jorge, Samar with a contract amount of P19.5
million.
A total length of 826
meters of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) is constructed in
the area with a 6.10-meter width. Also, part of the work is an open
canal of 121 meters and stone masonry of 294 meters.
Concreting said road is a
big milestone from its previous state which is a gravel road
allowing comfortability, ease and safety for motorists and residents
traversing the area. Also, farmers of root crops and “palay” would
be able to experience ease in travelling their products to the
marketplace.