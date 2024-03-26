Building roads to increase road network in San Jorge, Samar

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

March 26, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – An additional concrete road is built to increase road network and gain access to interior barangays is recently built in Barangay La Paz in the Municipality of San Jorge, Samar with a contract amount of P19.5 million.

A total length of 826 meters of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) is constructed in the area with a 6.10-meter width. Also, part of the work is an open canal of 121 meters and stone masonry of 294 meters.