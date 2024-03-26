News article
CARD MBA’s 91st PO inaugurated in Romblon; extends microinsurance services to more than 40,000

CARD MBA Romblon branch

By MARY ROSE JAVIER
March 26, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – The CARD Mutual Benefit Association, Inc. (CARD MBA), the insurance arm of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), has marked another significant milestone with the opening of its 91st Provincial Office (PO) in Romblon on March 18, 2024.

With the recent establishment of the 90th PO in North Cotabato on March 5, 2024, this latest expansion highlights CARD MBA's steadfast commitment to bringing affordable insurance services to hard-to-reach areas across the Philippines.

"Continuing our expansion into remote provinces is pivotal to our mission of serving clients in urgent need of micro insurance," emphasized by CARD MBA CEO Jocelyn Dequito during the inauguration ceremony.

Dequito elaborated, "CARD MBA's goal is to ensure that no one gets left behind though the products and services that CARD MBA offers. Aside from microinsurance, we also provide immediate assistance during times of calamities." She also highlighted the institution's 8-24 strategy, which prioritizes settling insurance claims to its members and beneficiaries within eight to 24 working hours.

Since its establishment in 1999, CARD MBA aims to provide benefits to members in case of death and uncertainties, offering a range of microinsurance products designed to provide protection and assistance.

These products include the Basic Life Insurance Program, Retirement Fund, Loan Redemption Fund Plus, Golden Life Insurance Program, Family Security Plan, Acci Plan, and Remitter Protek Plan.

Additionally, CARD MBA actively participates in community development programs such as mass weddings and the CARD MRI Disaster Relief Assistance Program.

The newly opened PO is situated at Festin Street, Sitio Torrel, Barangay Dapawan, Odiongan, Romblon will be serving a total of 43,386 members from CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO).

The inauguration of this PO signifies CARD MBA's unwavering commitment to expanding its reach and ensuring financial security for Filipinos nationwide. It represents the institution's ongoing efforts to empower communities and build resilience against life's uncertainties.

 

 