CARD MBA’s 91st PO
inaugurated in Romblon; extends microinsurance services to more than
40,000
By
MARY
ROSE JAVIER
March 26, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY – The CARD Mutual Benefit Association, Inc. (CARD MBA), the insurance
arm of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), has marked
another significant milestone with the opening of its 91st
Provincial Office (PO) in Romblon on March 18, 2024.
With the recent establishment of the 90th PO in North Cotabato on
March 5, 2024, this latest expansion highlights CARD MBA's steadfast
commitment to bringing affordable insurance services to
hard-to-reach areas across the Philippines.
"Continuing our expansion into remote provinces is pivotal to our
mission of serving clients in urgent need of micro insurance,"
emphasized by CARD MBA CEO Jocelyn Dequito during the inauguration
ceremony.
Dequito elaborated, "CARD MBA's goal is to ensure that no one gets
left behind though the products and services that CARD MBA offers.
Aside from microinsurance, we also provide immediate assistance
during times of calamities." She also highlighted the institution's
8-24 strategy, which prioritizes settling insurance claims to its
members and beneficiaries within eight to 24 working hours.
Since its establishment in 1999, CARD MBA aims to provide benefits
to members in case of death and uncertainties, offering a range of
microinsurance products designed to provide protection and
assistance.
These products include the Basic Life Insurance Program, Retirement
Fund, Loan Redemption Fund Plus, Golden Life Insurance Program,
Family Security Plan, Acci Plan, and Remitter Protek Plan.
Additionally, CARD MBA actively participates in community
development programs such as mass weddings and the CARD MRI Disaster
Relief Assistance Program.
The newly opened PO is situated at Festin Street, Sitio Torrel,
Barangay Dapawan, Odiongan, Romblon will be serving a total of
43,386 members from CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO).
The inauguration of this PO signifies CARD MBA's unwavering
commitment to expanding its reach and ensuring financial security
for Filipinos nationwide. It represents the institution's ongoing
efforts to empower communities and build resilience against life's
uncertainties.