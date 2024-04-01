Tarangnan town in Samar
declares Stable Internal Peace and Security status on its 140th
Founding Anniversary Celebration
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
April 1, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The Municipality of Tarangan, Samar was formally declared
with Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) status in a
Ceremonial Signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during the
town’s 140th Founding Anniversary Celebration on April 1, 2024.
Said municipality was
granted the SIPS status because of the successful conduct of Local
Peace Engagement (LPE) down to the Barangay level and the effective
multi-sectoral commitment for peace and security.
In his message, Tarangnan
Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict Chair,
Mayor Danilo Tan, expressed his gratitude to the people of Tarangnan
for their full support and cooperation in achieving a peaceful
community.
The Commanding Officer of
the 3rd Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Fritz Montemor
expressed his appreciation to the community’s cooperation which is
crucial in attaining the SIPS status in Tarangnan.
“This declaration of SIPS
status is the result of the sacrifices, bravery, and cooperation of
our people. Insurgency is not just a lone responsibility of the AFP
or any uniform service but a result of our unity”, Lt. Col. Montemor
said.
Meanwhile, Police
Lieutenant Colonel Edwin Barbosa, the Deputy Provincial Director for
Operations of Samar Police Provincial Office assured the people of
Tarangnan that the PNP will be a constant partner of the Armed
Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Local Government Unit (LGU)
in maintaining peace and order to achieve a more progressive
community.
The SIPS status is one of
the criteria for a municipality for it to be declared as
insurgency-free community.
Tarangnan is the second
town in Samar Province with SIPS status after Pagsanghan which was
proclaimed on December 12, 2023, and which was later declared as the
first insurgency-free town in the province.