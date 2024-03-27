PH reaches USD 133
million export sales in Dubai food expo
By
DTI-Center for
International Trade Expositions and Missions
March 27, 2024
PASAY CITY – FOODPhilippines, the country’s collective food promotions program,
capped its Gulfood participation yielding USD 133 million in export
sales, double the total sales it generated from its 2023
participation.
The amount is a
combination of booked orders and sales under negotiation following
the 5-day food expo which ran from February 19 to 23, at the Dubai
World Trade Centre (DWTC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Known as the biggest
gathering of leading food and beverage (F&B) brands from more than
190 countries, Gulfood provides a business platform to buyers,
exhibitors, and notable personalities in the food and hospitality
industries. The annual trade show for food sets the stage where the
latest tastes, trends, and innovations are unveiled.
This year, a delegation of
25 Philippine companies engaged in F&B brought to the fore local
food products focused on health and wellness. Among the top-selling
companies are Pixcel Transglobal, Inc.; SL Agritech Corp.; and
Lionheart Farms, Inc. Consequently, the top food products in terms
of dollar value of export leads were fruit preserves, cavendish
bananas, fermented marine products, and amino sap beverages.
Center for International
Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) Edward Fereira underscored
the crucial role that Gulfood has been playing in the global food
scene saying that “the annual food expo has become an entry point
for businesses across the world to penetrate the Middle East and
North Africa (MENA) Region.”
The
Philippine Pavilion opened its doors to visitors and foreign trade
buyers through a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by export promotions
head Edward Fereira and Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Hon.
Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, along with other key government
officials. The ceremony was followed by a series of matchmaking
services and business-to-business meetings between Philippine
exporters and foreign trade buyers.
This year’s participation
is led by CITEM, an attached agency of the Department of Trade and
Industry (DTI), in close collaboration with the Department of Trade
and Industry - Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), and Philippine
Trade and Investment Center in Dubai (PTIC-Dubai).
CITEM is also set to hold
IFEX Philippines, the country’s biggest international trade show for
food and ingredients, on May 10-12, 2024 at the World Trade Center
Metro Manila, in Pasay City, Philippines.
To learn more about the
Philippine exhibitors, visit their digital storefronts on
IFEXConnect.com. Read stories on the Philippines’ rich food culture
and culinary landscape on foodphilippines.com.