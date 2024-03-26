PSA RSSO 8 continues its partnership with DSWD providing major PhilSys services to beneficiaries

News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
PhilSys services

By PSA-8
March 26, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Region VIII continues to offer its services to the beneficiaries of the various programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) particularly on Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Step 2 Registration, Authentication, Retrieval of Transaction Numbers and ePhilID Issuance.

The roll-out of this colocation activities in Eastern Visayas commenced on 11 March 2024 after all agreements between PSA and DSWD were finalized during the coordination meeting held on 08 March 2024. PSA PhilSys teams were deployed in various municipalities and barangays to cater populace both one to four years old and 5 years old above.

As of 26 March 2024, below is the breakdown of services and total number of transactions logged under the DSWD FDS colocation;

The endeavor is being done pursuant to the memorandum issued in January 2024 by the DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian with the goal of registering about 24 Million beneficiaries and their children nationwide to PhilSys while those aged five (5) years and above who were registered with PhilSys before 01 February 2024 must undergo the PhilSys Authentication for them to be able to avail the Family Development Sessions (FDS) equivalency.

 

 