PSA RSSO 8 continues
its partnership with DSWD providing major PhilSys services to
beneficiaries
By
PSA-8
March 26, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Region VIII continues to offer
its services to the beneficiaries of the various programs of the
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) particularly on
Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Step 2 Registration,
Authentication, Retrieval of Transaction Numbers and ePhilID
Issuance.
The roll-out of this
colocation activities in Eastern Visayas commenced on 11 March 2024
after all agreements between PSA and DSWD were finalized during the
coordination meeting held on 08 March 2024. PSA PhilSys teams were
deployed in various municipalities and barangays to cater populace
both one to four years old and 5 years old above.
As of 26 March 2024, below
is the breakdown of services and total number of transactions logged
under the DSWD FDS colocation;
The endeavor is being done
pursuant to the memorandum issued in January 2024 by the DSWD
Secretary Rex Gatchalian with the goal of registering about 24
Million beneficiaries and their children nationwide to PhilSys while
those aged five (5) years and above who were registered with PhilSys
before 01 February 2024 must undergo the PhilSys Authentication for
them to be able to avail the Family Development Sessions (FDS)
equivalency.