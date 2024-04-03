1 CNT killed and 1 captured, 2 high-powered firearms recovered in Northern Samar clash

By DPAO, 8ID PA

April 3, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – One Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) was killed, another was captured, and two high-powered firearms were recovered in an encounter by the troops of 19th Infantry "Commando" Battalion, 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army at the hinterlands of Brgy. Osmeña, Las Navas, Northern Samar early this morning, April 3, 2024.

The troops conducted a Focused Military Operation following the information provided by a concerned civilian that a group of armed men was in the said barangay doing extortion activities to the residents.

The armed men are believed to be members of the Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU), Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) led by a certain Mario Sevillano, alias Durok.

The firefight lasted for about 20 minutes, and the CNTs retreated, leaving behind one slain and one wounded member, along with two M16 rifles and personal belongings.

The slain CNT member was identified by their former comrade as Adel Cabides alias Hipolito and the wounded CNT member identified as Jessie Robinacio alias Tadok and immediately given first aid by the operating troops of the 19IB.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Marvin Maraggun, Commanding Officer of the 19IB, commended and expressed his gratitude for the support of the Local Task Force ELCAC of Las Navas, and the cooperation of communities from Barangays Cuenco, Capotoan, and Osmeña of Las Navas.

“The timely information provided by concerned citizens regarding the presence and extortion activities of armed rebels indicates that the community fully realized that they also have a responsibility in solving the problem of insurgency,” said by Lt. Col. Maraggun.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the NPA member who was killed. I have ordered the ground Commander to bring down the body, give him respect, and ensure a decent preparation for his burial before delivering him to his family once we have confirmed his identity," said Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, the Commander of 8ID.

Maj.Gen. Ligayo reiterated the call to the remaining CNTs to lay down their arms and return to the folds of the law.

“We will ensure your safety once you surrender and we assure you that the Army will help you get the necessary assistance that the government offers as you live your life anew,” Maj.Gen. Ligayo added.