News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

DAR-EV shines at national assessment, receives multiple awards for SPLIT implementation

Tarangnan town in Samar declares Stable Internal Peace and Security status

PH reaches USD 133 million export sales in Dubai food expo

PSA RSSO 8 continues its partnership with DSWD providing major PhilSys services to beneficiaries

CARD MBA’s 91st PO inaugurated in Romblon

DAR-EV reaps multiple national recognitions for 2023 performance

Building roads to increase road network in San Jorge, Samar

DTI Sydney lauds granting of mining permit to Australian company

 

 

 

1 CNT killed and 1 captured, 2 high-powered firearms recovered in Northern Samar clash

2 high-powered firearms recovered

By DPAO, 8ID PA
April 3, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – One Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) was killed, another was captured, and two high-powered firearms were recovered in an encounter by the troops of 19th Infantry "Commando" Battalion, 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army at the hinterlands of Brgy. Osmeña, Las Navas, Northern Samar early this morning, April 3, 2024.

The troops conducted a Focused Military Operation following the information provided by a concerned civilian that a group of armed men was in the said barangay doing extortion activities to the residents.

The armed men are believed to be members of the Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU), Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) led by a certain Mario Sevillano, alias Durok.

The firefight lasted for about 20 minutes, and the CNTs retreated, leaving behind one slain and one wounded member, along with two M16 rifles and personal belongings.

The slain CNT member was identified by their former comrade as Adel Cabides alias Hipolito and the wounded CNT member identified as Jessie Robinacio alias Tadok and immediately given first aid by the operating troops of the 19IB.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Marvin Maraggun, Commanding Officer of the 19IB, commended and expressed his gratitude for the support of the Local Task Force ELCAC of Las Navas, and the cooperation of communities from Barangays Cuenco, Capotoan, and Osmeña of Las Navas.

“The timely information provided by concerned citizens regarding the presence and extortion activities of armed rebels indicates that the community fully realized that they also have a responsibility in solving the problem of insurgency,” said by Lt. Col. Maraggun.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the NPA member who was killed. I have ordered the ground Commander to bring down the body, give him respect, and ensure a decent preparation for his burial before delivering him to his family once we have confirmed his identity," said Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, the Commander of 8ID.

Maj.Gen. Ligayo reiterated the call to the remaining CNTs to lay down their arms and return to the folds of the law.

“We will ensure your safety once you surrender and we assure you that the Army will help you get the necessary assistance that the government offers as you live your life anew,” Maj.Gen. Ligayo added.

The group of alias Durok was responsible in perpetrating numerous atrocities in Northern Samar. One of these atrocities was the attack on two unarmed CAFGU Active Auxiliary (CAA) in San Isidro, Northern Samar in August 2021.

 

 