1 CNT killed and 1
captured, 2 high-powered firearms recovered in Northern Samar clash
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
April 3, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – One Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) was killed, another was
captured, and two high-powered firearms were recovered in an
encounter by the troops of 19th Infantry "Commando" Battalion, 8th
Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army at the
hinterlands of Brgy. Osmeña, Las Navas, Northern Samar early this
morning, April 3, 2024.
The troops conducted a
Focused Military Operation following the information provided by a
concerned civilian that a group of armed men was in the said
barangay doing extortion activities to the residents.
The armed men are believed
to be members of the Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU), Sub-Regional
Committee (SRC) Emporium, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC)
led by a certain Mario Sevillano, alias Durok.
The firefight lasted for
about 20 minutes, and the CNTs retreated, leaving behind one slain
and one wounded member, along with two M16 rifles and personal
belongings.
The slain CNT member was
identified by their former comrade as Adel Cabides alias Hipolito
and the wounded CNT member identified as Jessie Robinacio alias
Tadok and immediately given first aid by the operating troops of the
19IB.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant
Colonel Marvin Maraggun, Commanding Officer of the 19IB, commended
and expressed his gratitude for the support of the Local Task Force
ELCAC of Las Navas, and the cooperation of communities from
Barangays Cuenco, Capotoan, and Osmeña of Las Navas.
“The timely information
provided by concerned citizens regarding the presence and extortion
activities of armed rebels indicates that the community fully
realized that they also have a responsibility in solving the problem
of insurgency,” said by Lt. Col. Maraggun.
"We extend our deepest
sympathy to the family and friends of the NPA member who was killed.
I have ordered the ground Commander to bring down the body, give him
respect, and ensure a decent preparation for his burial before
delivering him to his family once we have confirmed his identity,"
said Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, the Commander of 8ID.
Maj.Gen. Ligayo reiterated
the call to the remaining CNTs to lay down their arms and return to
the folds of the law.
“We will ensure your
safety once you surrender and we assure you that the Army will help
you get the necessary assistance that the government offers as you
live your life anew,” Maj.Gen. Ligayo added.
The group of alias Durok
was responsible in perpetrating numerous atrocities in Northern
Samar. One of these atrocities was the attack on two unarmed CAFGU
Active Auxiliary (CAA) in San Isidro, Northern Samar in August 2021.