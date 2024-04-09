Second high ranking personality of communist terrorist group in Eastern Visayas captured in Cebu

By DPAO, 8ID PA

April 9, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A certain Romulo Micabalo alias Ned /Lukad the top two leader of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) was apprehended in a joint inter-agency operation conducted by the 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army and PNP on April 8, 2024, at Barangay Pitogo, Consolacion, Cebu.

Micabalo has a standing warrant of arrest for two counts of kidnapping with serious illegal detention and for robbery with violence against or intimidation of person issued by Hon. Fernando Fudulan Jr of Branch 07, Regional Trial Court in Bayugan City, Agusan Del Sur.

Alias Ned is a known notorious leader of the Regional Operations Command (ROC) and head of the Regional Operations Division (ROD) of the EVRPC is responsible for the numerous CTG atrocities in Eastern Visayas.

He was a former member of the Regional Sentro De Gravidad - Compaq, of the North Central Mindanao Regional Party Committee (NCMRC) operating in Northern Mindanao.

He is the son of Dionisio Micabalo alias Muling the top leader of the NCMRC who was killed in an encounter with government troops in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental on July 26, 2023.

According to reports, alias Ned orchestrated the burning of Jipapad - Las Navas road construction equipment in Barangay Quirino and Barangay San Francisco, Las Navas, Northern Samar estimated to be worth P32 Million on July 29, 2021, the ambush and massacre of a soldier and three CAAs and wounding of another six CAAs who were doing construction works of the detachment of 52IB CAAs at Barangay 4, Jipapad, Eastern Samar on July 29, 2021 and the attack on the Community Support Program Team securing the construction of school building at Barangay Dorillo, Jipapad, Eastern Samar on October 07, 2022 wounding a 10-year-old child.

The Commander of 8ID, Major General Camilo Z Ligayo, lauded the success of the inter-agency operations and credited the accomplishment to the 8ID's counterparts in ending the local communist armed conflict.

"The support of our partner stakeholders is the key to this achievement, as we continue to crack down the CTGs to their smallest formations. We will be relentless in our operations. We assure you that our people will be protected and freed from violence and atrocities by the CTGs," said Maj. Gen. Ligayo.

“To the remaining cadres of the EVRPC give peace a chance and take advantage on the comprehensive program of the government to start a peaceful life.” Maj. Gen. Ligayo added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. granted Executive Order (EO) No. 47 which revised Executive Order No 125 from 2021, establishing the National Amnesty Commission (NAC). Marcos granted amnesty to those who “committed crimes in pursuit of political beliefs” especially to former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines - New People’s Army - National Democratic Front, Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas, Revolutionary Proletarian Army, Alex Boncayao Brigade and members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front.

Las Navas Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, Mayor Arlito Tan expressed that he is optimistic that with the apprehension of alias Ned other members of the CTGs will soon be neutralized.

“Magsilbi sanang inspirasyon sa inyo ang pagkakahuli sa inyong lider para tuluyan na kayong magbalik-loob sa gobyerno at umuwi sa inyong mga pamilya. Makakaasa kayong tutulungan namin kayo sa inyong pagbabagong buhay,” said Mayor Tan.

Mayor Tan assured that he will continue to support the initiatives and programs to end the local communist armed conflict not only in the town of Las Navas, Northern Samar but in the entire region.