Second high ranking
personality of communist terrorist group in Eastern Visayas captured
in Cebu
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
April 9, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A certain Romulo Micabalo alias Ned /Lukad the top two
leader of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) was
apprehended in a joint inter-agency operation conducted by the 8th
Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army and PNP on April 8, 2024, at Barangay Pitogo, Consolacion, Cebu.
Micabalo has a standing
warrant of arrest for two counts of kidnapping with serious illegal
detention and for robbery with violence against or intimidation of
person issued by Hon. Fernando Fudulan Jr of Branch 07, Regional
Trial Court in Bayugan City, Agusan Del Sur.
Alias Ned is a known
notorious leader of the Regional Operations Command (ROC) and head
of the Regional Operations Division (ROD) of the EVRPC is
responsible for the numerous CTG atrocities in Eastern Visayas.
He was a former member of
the Regional Sentro De Gravidad - Compaq, of the North Central
Mindanao Regional Party Committee (NCMRC) operating in Northern
Mindanao.
He is the son of Dionisio
Micabalo alias Muling the top leader of the NCMRC who was killed in
an encounter with government troops in Gingoog City, Misamis
Oriental on July 26, 2023.
According to reports,
alias Ned orchestrated the burning of Jipapad - Las Navas road
construction equipment in Barangay Quirino and Barangay San
Francisco, Las Navas, Northern Samar estimated to be worth P32
Million on July 29, 2021, the ambush and massacre of a soldier and
three CAAs and wounding of another six CAAs who were doing
construction works of the detachment of 52IB CAAs at Barangay 4,
Jipapad, Eastern Samar on July 29, 2021 and the attack on the
Community Support Program Team securing the construction of school
building at Barangay Dorillo, Jipapad, Eastern Samar on October 07,
2022 wounding a 10-year-old child.
The Commander of 8ID,
Major General Camilo Z Ligayo, lauded the success of the
inter-agency operations and credited the accomplishment to the 8ID's
counterparts in ending the local communist armed conflict.
"The support of our
partner stakeholders is the key to this achievement, as we continue
to crack down the CTGs to their smallest formations. We will be
relentless in our operations. We assure you that our people will be
protected and freed from violence and atrocities by the CTGs," said
Maj. Gen. Ligayo.
“To the remaining cadres
of the EVRPC give peace a chance and take advantage on the
comprehensive program of the government to start a peaceful life.”
Maj. Gen. Ligayo added.
President Ferdinand Marcos
Jr. granted Executive Order (EO) No. 47 which revised Executive
Order No 125 from 2021, establishing the National Amnesty Commission
(NAC). Marcos granted amnesty to those who “committed crimes in
pursuit of political beliefs” especially to former members of the
Communist Party of the Philippines - New People’s Army - National
Democratic Front, Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas, Revolutionary
Proletarian Army, Alex Boncayao Brigade and members of the Moro
Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front.
Las Navas Municipal Task
Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, Mayor Arlito Tan
expressed that he is optimistic that with the apprehension of alias
Ned other members of the CTGs will soon be neutralized.
“Magsilbi sanang
inspirasyon sa inyo ang pagkakahuli sa inyong lider para tuluyan na
kayong magbalik-loob sa gobyerno at umuwi sa inyong mga pamilya.
Makakaasa kayong tutulungan namin kayo sa inyong pagbabagong buhay,”
said Mayor Tan.
Mayor Tan assured that he
will continue to support the initiatives and programs to end the
local communist armed conflict not only in the town of Las Navas,
Northern Samar but in the entire region.
“Hindi na kami papayag sa
anumang panggugulo ng mga armadong grupo. Dahil dito sa Las Navas,
kapayapaan ang tunay na kailangan,” Mayor Tan expressed.