The challenge of
Christian poverty
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
April 9, 2024
THE readings of Tuesday of
the Second Week of Easter (Act 4,32-37 / Jn 3,7-15) somehow reminds
us of two things: we need to live Christian poverty which demands
all from us, and for that to take place, we need to be “born again,”
so that the spirit of Christ would truly animate us and not just our
human spirit.
Christian poverty is no
joke. As depicted in the first reading, the believers of Christ sold
or turned over everything, created a common fund which was
distributed to everyone according to their needs.
This is a big challenge
for us, considering that we always tend to get attached to the
things of this world in a way that undermines true love that
channels the very love of God for all of us.
Let us remember that in
our relation with God, there is no middle ground. It is either we
are with him completely or not at all. We have to overcome that
strong tendency to think that we can be partly with God and partly
with our own selves, even if we can say that we are giving God 99%
of what we have and keep only 1% for us.
We have to give all! In
fact, with God we have to give our very own selves, and not only
things, not only some possessions. Remember Christ telling us that
we have to love God with “all your heart and with all your soul and
with all your mind.” (Mt 22,37)
Let’s hope that we can
echo these words of an old song: “I have no use for divided hearts.
I give mine whole, and not in parts.” Let’s strive to reach that
goal. It’s not an easy goal, but neither is it impossible. With
God’s grace and our all-out humble efforts, we can hack it.
But given our human
condition which allows us to learn things in stages, we have to
understand that everyday we have to conquer our tendency to some
earthly attachments so that we can say we are giving ourselves more
and more to God until we give ourselves completely to him.
We have to learn to let go
of our possessions, our preferences, our opinions, etc., until we
can say that we are letting go of our whole selves so as to give
everything to God.
This is what generosity is
all about. Instead of feeling emptied, we feel filled with peace and
joy. No earthly happening can add or diminish that peace and joy.
It’s a peace and joy that can only be the effect of having God with
us. As St. Teresa once said, “Solo Dios basta,” with God we have
enough.
Christian poverty is never
a state of misery and pure suffering and privation, even if in human
eyes it can be seen that way. It is always motivated by love of God
and neighbor, and is filled with all goodness, generosity and
magnanimity.
It is a spirit of total
self-giving that goes beyond any effort at quantification and
measure. It’s never a matter of how much we give and keep. It’s
purely a matter of total self-giving that identifies us with God of
whom we are supposed to be his image and likeness.
We have to learn to
develop and live this true spirit of Christian poverty which first
of all would need God’s grace which we have to constantly beg and,
of course, to exert our all-out effort.