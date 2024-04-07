'Saad nga Balay'
Project handed over to former rebels in San Jose de Buan, Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
April 7, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A significant milestone in Samar's peace-building
initiatives was celebrated with the inauguration and turnover
ceremony of "Saad nga Balay" or houses for former rebels in San Jose
de Buan, Samar, on April 4, 2024, at Barangay Poblacion 1.
The event, with the theme
"Saad nga Balay para han Peace Builders ha San Jose de Buan Samar,"
was graced by the attendance of Senator Robin Padilla, Samar
Governor Sharee Ann Tan, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander
of the 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, San Jose de Buan
Mayor Joaquin Elizalde, and the San Jose de Buan Peacebuilder Group
led by its President, Tito Labong.
The "Saad nga Balay"
initiative aimed to support former rebels by offering them adequate
housing, allowing them to embark on a fresh start following their
surrender to the government.
The project has a total
budget of 4 million pesos, which was shared by the provincial
government of Samar and the municipal government.
Ten houses have been
turned over to ten peacebuilder beneficiaries, while construction of
the remaining seven is ongoing.
In his address, Senator
Padilla reiterated to the peacebuilders the importance of their
commitment to the government and assured them that the government is
always prepared to offer assistance.
"Mayroon tayong gobyerno
na tumatakbo. Ang kailangan na lang natin tulungang yung gobyerno na
yun para magpatakbo ng tama," Senator Padilla conveyed to the
beneficiaries.
Senator Padilla's office
pledged to cover the expenses for one housing unit and provided
P200,000 to the peacebuilders group.
In addition to housing,
various government agencies and partners extended their assistance
to the beneficiaries. The Department of Social Welfare and
Development distributed P10,000 AICS assistance to the peacebuilders
in the area.
The Brigade Commander of
801st Infantry Brigade, Brigadier General Lenart Lelina called on
the remaining CNTs to return to the folds of the law and avail of
various government assistance to help them start their life anew.
Addressing the
peacebuilders, 8ID Commander, Major General Camilo Ligayo reflected
on their transformative journey towards peace, reconciliation, and
progress.
“To our Peacebuilders,
this day marks the beginning of a new chapter in your lives. May
this endeavor open doors to new possibilities and broaden our vision
for the future. Through our continuous efforts and cooperation, let
us make meaningful strides forward," Maj. Gen. Ligayo encouraged the
peacebuilders.