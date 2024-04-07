'Saad nga Balay' Project handed over to former rebels in San Jose de Buan, Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

April 7, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A significant milestone in Samar's peace-building initiatives was celebrated with the inauguration and turnover ceremony of "Saad nga Balay" or houses for former rebels in San Jose de Buan, Samar, on April 4, 2024, at Barangay Poblacion 1.

The event, with the theme "Saad nga Balay para han Peace Builders ha San Jose de Buan Samar," was graced by the attendance of Senator Robin Padilla, Samar Governor Sharee Ann Tan, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, San Jose de Buan Mayor Joaquin Elizalde, and the San Jose de Buan Peacebuilder Group led by its President, Tito Labong.

The "Saad nga Balay" initiative aimed to support former rebels by offering them adequate housing, allowing them to embark on a fresh start following their surrender to the government.

The project has a total budget of 4 million pesos, which was shared by the provincial government of Samar and the municipal government.

Ten houses have been turned over to ten peacebuilder beneficiaries, while construction of the remaining seven is ongoing.

In his address, Senator Padilla reiterated to the peacebuilders the importance of their commitment to the government and assured them that the government is always prepared to offer assistance.

"Mayroon tayong gobyerno na tumatakbo. Ang kailangan na lang natin tulungang yung gobyerno na yun para magpatakbo ng tama," Senator Padilla conveyed to the beneficiaries.

Senator Padilla's office pledged to cover the expenses for one housing unit and provided P200,000 to the peacebuilders group.

In addition to housing, various government agencies and partners extended their assistance to the beneficiaries. The Department of Social Welfare and Development distributed P10,000 AICS assistance to the peacebuilders in the area.

The Brigade Commander of 801st Infantry Brigade, Brigadier General Lenart Lelina called on the remaining CNTs to return to the folds of the law and avail of various government assistance to help them start their life anew.

Addressing the peacebuilders, 8ID Commander, Major General Camilo Ligayo reflected on their transformative journey towards peace, reconciliation, and progress.