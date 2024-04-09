OTOP building ready for
occupancy
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
April 9, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First DEO has constructed its first multi-purpose building
under the One Town One Product (OTOP) program which is a convergence
project amounting to P9.85 million.
The building has a
groundfloor and mezzanine which will serve as a souvenir and home
décor and furniture display areas. The building is equipped with air
conditioner, installed tiles and a toilet room. A concept of a
modern building design is used to build the structure wherein modern
interior lightings were mounted, it has a decorative sun breaker
cladding and tempered glass are installed for aesthetic purposes at
the same time the products are visible from the outside.
The building will showcase
local products and help small scale businesses to have a venue for
their goods as this will serve as the city’s “Pasalubong Center”.
This structure has been
one of the visions of the Representative of Samar, Cong. Stephen
James Tan and the Local Government Unit (LGU) to have a venue that
will promote entrepreneurship and job creation since local products
can now be highlighted and displayed in a definite location.