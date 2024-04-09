News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
OTOP building ready for occupancy

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
April 9, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First DEO has constructed its first multi-purpose building under the One Town One Product (OTOP) program which is a convergence project amounting to P9.85 million.

The building has a groundfloor and mezzanine which will serve as a souvenir and home décor and furniture display areas. The building is equipped with air conditioner, installed tiles and a toilet room. A concept of a modern building design is used to build the structure wherein modern interior lightings were mounted, it has a decorative sun breaker cladding and tempered glass are installed for aesthetic purposes at the same time the products are visible from the outside.

The building will showcase local products and help small scale businesses to have a venue for their goods as this will serve as the city’s “Pasalubong Center”.

This structure has been one of the visions of the Representative of Samar, Cong. Stephen James Tan and the Local Government Unit (LGU) to have a venue that will promote entrepreneurship and job creation since local products can now be highlighted and displayed in a definite location.

 

 