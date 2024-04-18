NMP successfully retains ISO 9001:2015 certification

By National Maritime Polytechnic

April 18, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic Quality Management System (NMP QMS) retains its ISO 9001:2015 Certification after passing the Stage 2 Recertification Audit conducted by the SOCOTEC Certification Philippines, simultaneously at its main office in Tacloban City and liaison office in Makati City on 16-17 April 2024.

Mr. Billy Joel Sadangsal and Ms. Ma. Fatima Mercurio, reviewed NMP’s compliance with QMS through interviews with process owners, review of documented information, and inspection of facilities and equipment. The areas that were audited include: top management; maritime training and assessment; curriculum development; maritime research and development; general services and auxiliary; human resource management, material resource management, control of documented information, internal audit and management review.

During the exit meeting, Mr. Sadangsal expressed appreciation for the NMP’s established QMS, as well as the strong support and leadership demonstrated by the top management for the continual improvement of its QMS. He highlighted several positive observations: (a) commendable competence and awareness among NMP personnel regarding the established processes; (b) implementation of the Statistical Performance Reporting System; (c) evident maturity in implementing controls in accordance with the QMS at NMP Manila Office; (d) strategic approach to separate assessment per transaction type in the Client Satisfaction Measurement Report; (e) diligent preventive maintenance activities for simulators; and (f) use of two systems for library management at NMP Tacloban.

The audit report revealed no non-conformances, although certain observations were raised as opportunities for continual improvement. These observations will be addressed through internal actions and revisited during the next audit. With these findings, the NMP QMS has been recommended for continued certification.

In his closing message, Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario stated, "I extend my sincere gratitude to the auditors for their professionalism and objectivity during the audit process. I also want to express my appreciation to everyone for your active participation and outstanding performance, which has resulted in our successful recertification. This achievement underscores our collective commitment, passion, and dedication to the pursuit of excellence in accordance with both international and national standards."