NMP successfully
retains ISO 9001:2015 certification
By
National Maritime Polytechnic
April 18, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic Quality Management System (NMP QMS)
retains its ISO 9001:2015 Certification after passing the Stage 2
Recertification Audit conducted by the SOCOTEC Certification
Philippines, simultaneously at its main office in Tacloban City and
liaison office in Makati City on 16-17 April 2024.
Mr. Billy Joel Sadangsal
and Ms. Ma. Fatima Mercurio, reviewed NMP’s compliance with QMS
through interviews with process owners, review of documented
information, and inspection of facilities and equipment. The areas
that were audited include: top management; maritime training and
assessment; curriculum development; maritime research and
development; general services and auxiliary; human resource
management, material resource management, control of documented
information, internal audit and management review.
During the exit meeting,
Mr. Sadangsal expressed appreciation for the NMP’s established QMS,
as well as the strong support and leadership demonstrated by the top
management for the continual improvement of its QMS. He highlighted
several positive observations: (a) commendable competence and
awareness among NMP personnel regarding the established processes;
(b) implementation of the Statistical Performance Reporting System;
(c) evident maturity in implementing controls in accordance with the
QMS at NMP Manila Office; (d) strategic approach to separate
assessment per transaction type in the Client Satisfaction
Measurement Report; (e) diligent preventive maintenance activities
for simulators; and (f) use of two systems for library management at
NMP Tacloban.
The audit report revealed
no non-conformances, although certain observations were raised as
opportunities for continual improvement. These observations will be
addressed through internal actions and revisited during the next
audit. With these findings, the NMP QMS has been recommended for
continued certification.
In his closing message,
Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario stated, "I extend my
sincere gratitude to the auditors for their professionalism and
objectivity during the audit process. I also want to express my
appreciation to everyone for your active participation and
outstanding performance, which has resulted in our successful
recertification. This achievement underscores our collective
commitment, passion, and dedication to the pursuit of excellence in
accordance with both international and national standards."
As an Agency that commits
to continuous enhancement of seafarers, maintaining ISO
Certification of its QMS confirms the Agency’s relevance in carrying
out its mandate of upgrading the qualifications of Filipino
seafarers and providing relevant maritime industry researches.