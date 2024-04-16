LBP offers remedial
actions to ARBs with delinquent loans
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
April 16, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY –
With the rising number of delinquent borrowers, the Land Bank of the
Philippines (LBP) offers remedial actions to agrarian reform
beneficiaries (ARBs) in Eastern Visayas with past due accounts
during the Local Project Management Committee (LPMC) First Quarter
meeting on Wednesday, April 3 this year.
Restituta Ilagan, Manager
of the LBP Lending Center, who presided over the said meeting,
explained to the Chiefs of the different Provincial Program
Beneficiaries Development Divisions of the Department of Agrarian
Reform (DAR) and their respective Agri-Credit and Microfinance
Provincial Point Persons that ARBs with delinquent loans could
request for either extension of maturity of their loans,
restructuring, or apply for the conditional condonation of penalty.
However, she emphasized
that their office could only grant the request for extension of
maturity if there is valid reason such as the occurrence of
calamities.
Likewise, conditional
condonation of penalties can only be approved if the borrower pays
the principal loan in full and must not miss in paying the remaining
monthly dues, otherwise, the condonation of the loan penalties will
be forfeited, Ilagan said.
According to Rosemarie
Arreglo, DAR Eastern Visayas Agri-Credit and Microfinance Regional
Point Person, ARBs delinquent loans stemmed from the various credit
assistance programs offered by DAR, which the ARBs had availed. This
is to help farmers acquire loans at low interest rates to finance
their farm operations and other livelihood activities, she added.
Arreglo shared that at
present ARBs can avail of loans through the Accessible Loans for
Empowered, Resilient and Transformed-Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries
Organizations (ALERT-ARBOs) credit program, which is jointly
administered by DAR, Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of
Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Agricultural Credit Policy
Council (ACPC), and the LBP.
DAR also offers loans
through the Accessible Fund for Delivery to ARBs (AFFORD) credit
program.
Meanwhile, on the same
occasion, Rhodelia Austero from the Philippine Crop Insurance
Company (PCIC) advised to register the ARBs in the Registry System
for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) to be covered of the free
insurance up to P300,000.