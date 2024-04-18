Christ gives himself to
us completely
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
April 18, 2024
THAT’S what we can gather
from what Christ said about himself being the Bread of Life. “I am
the living bread which came down from heaven. If any man eats of
this bread, he shall live for ever; and the bread that I will give,
is my flesh, for the life of the world.” (Jn 6,51)
This gives us a great
reason to be truly happy and confident in our life which will always
be marked with all sorts of challenges, trials, difficulties, etc.
Christ wants to give himself completely to us so he and us can be
one as we should, since we are God’s image and likeness, despite our
weaknesses, limitations and sins.
We need to process this
truth of our faith thoroughly and try our best to receive Christ as
the Bread of Life in Holy Communion as worthily and frequently as
possible. We need to enliven our belief that in Christ we have
everything, we have what is truly and ultimately needed by us. Many
of our needs are passing, are of a temporal nature. It is Christ who
we truly and ultimately need.
And he gives himself so
completely to us as to make himself bread to be eaten by us.
Although he is like air since we cannot truly live without him, he
compares and makes himself bread, because unlike air, he as bread
has to be deliberately sought.
This duty of seeking him
is what we have to be more aware of. In the Gospel itself, we hear
our Lord saying, “Seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and
all these things shall be yours as well.” (Mt 6,33) Not only that,
we should also spread this most wonderful truth as widely as
possible.
In the first reading of
the Mass on Thursday of the Third Week of Easter (cfr. Acts
8,26-40), we are told about the Apostle Philip who preached about
Christ to an Ethiopian eunuch, giving us an example of how eager we
should be to make Christ known, loved and received by as many people
as possible.
Christ as the Bread of
Life means that he is truly and really with us even while he sits at
the right hand of the Father in heaven. We are not left only with
some picture or souvenir or symbol of his. And he accompanies us in
our earthly sojourn, giving us the ultimate means we need to tackle
whatever we may encounter in this life.
It’s a madness of love to
which we have to correspond as best that we can. God himself gives
us the grace in abundance to enable us to correspond to that love.
We should not be scared of the tremendous prospect before us. But
it’s up to us if we choose to love him or not. We should do
everything to make use of what God is making available to us.
We are told that if we are
generous with God, God will even be more generous with us, for he
cannot be outdone in generosity. He assures us that whatever little
we give to him will always yield us a hundredfold. It’s always good
to keep this divine assurance in mind.
We have to learn to
subordinate our earthly and temporal concerns and plans to the task
of seeking Christ. We have to be wary of being influenced mainly if
not solely by the standards of practicality, convenience and other
worldly values. That’s our problem. God is often left behind in the
play of our competing interests.