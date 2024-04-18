NMP forges strategic partnerships to advance maritime education and training

By National Maritime Polytechnic

April 18, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – In a landmark event on 18 April 2024, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) solidified its commitment to enhancing maritime education and training through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with esteemed partner institutions.

The virtual MOA signing ceremony marked a significant milestone in the maritime industry, as NMP formalized its collaboration with the Far East Maritime Foundation Inc. (FEMFI), VMA Global College and Training Center Inc. (VMA), and Northwestern University (NWU) in the conduct of Training Courses for Instructors (IMO Model Course 6.09), Assessment, Examination, and Certification of Seafarers (IMO Model Course 3.12), and Training Courses for Simulator Instructors and Assessors (IMO Model Course 6.10).

Recognizing the importance of upgrading both seafarers' qualifications and maritime faculty capabilities, NMP aims to ensure that Filipino seafarers acquire essential competencies for employment onboard vessels through effective maritime instruction.

NMP Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Today, we will be solidifying our partnership with a common goal and commitment to professionalizing and enhancing the capacity of our maritime instructors and assessors. This collaboration also serves as a reintegration program, offering opportunities for our seabased OFWs to pursue a career in teaching in the maritime sector or industry. I am highly optimistic and confident that this mutually beneficial agreement we are entering into today will be successful and serve its purpose."

Representatives from partner institutions also voiced their support and commitment to the collaboration.

Ms. Cielito S. Ferias, President of FEMFI, emphasized, "We will always be a ready partner in the development of maritime training and assessment. This commitment underscores our dedication to the maritime industry, and we warmly welcome our collaboration with NMP."

VMA's Vice President for Maritime Studies, Capt. Niño Elson O. Salabas, conveyed his sincere gratitude for the partnership, citing, " Previously, we encountered numerous challenges, particularly in ensuring compliance among our instructors, and scheduling of these trainings was a significant hurdle. With this cooperation, these tasks have become much more manageable on our part."

Atty. Ferdinand S. Nicolas, President of NWU, expressed his gratitude for NMP's initiative in making these courses accessible. 'With NWU based in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, this offers increased accessibility for our maritime instructors. This partnership with NMP provides significant relief for NWU and our faculty members, ensuring they are properly equipped to instruct our maritime students.

NMP Deputy Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan concluded by expressing gratitude for the collaboration, emphasizing NMP's commitment to improving course accessibility and maintaining training standards. She stated, "Today's collaboration has been truly remarkable. On behalf of NMP, I would like to express our gratitude for your continued efforts to collaborate with us. We take pride in our IMO Model Courses as these are our flagship programs, and we remain committed to improving the accessibility of these courses to all who need them across the country. Let us be mindful of the terms of the MOA, and we will continue to monitor and visit classes to ensure that the standards we have set for these trainings are maintained."

The MOA is valid for three (3) years starting from the commencement of the training programs. During this period, the parties will work together to fulfill the terms and objectives outlined in the agreement.