NMP forges strategic
partnerships to advance maritime education and training
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
April 18, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – In
a landmark event on 18 April 2024, the National Maritime Polytechnic
(NMP) solidified its commitment to enhancing maritime education and
training through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with
esteemed partner institutions.
The virtual MOA signing
ceremony marked a significant milestone in the maritime industry, as
NMP formalized its collaboration with the Far East Maritime
Foundation Inc. (FEMFI), VMA Global College and Training Center Inc.
(VMA), and Northwestern University (NWU) in the conduct of Training
Courses for Instructors (IMO Model Course 6.09), Assessment,
Examination, and Certification of Seafarers (IMO Model Course 3.12),
and Training Courses for Simulator Instructors and Assessors (IMO
Model Course 6.10).
Recognizing the importance
of upgrading both seafarers' qualifications and maritime faculty
capabilities, NMP aims to ensure that Filipino seafarers acquire
essential competencies for employment onboard vessels through
effective maritime instruction.
NMP Executive Director
Victor A. Del Rosario, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration,
stating, "Today, we will be solidifying our partnership with a
common goal and commitment to professionalizing and enhancing the
capacity of our maritime instructors and assessors. This
collaboration also serves as a reintegration program, offering
opportunities for our seabased OFWs to pursue a career in teaching
in the maritime sector or industry. I am highly optimistic and
confident that this mutually beneficial agreement we are entering
into today will be successful and serve its purpose."
Representatives from
partner institutions also voiced their support and commitment to the
collaboration.
Ms. Cielito S. Ferias,
President of FEMFI, emphasized, "We will always be a ready partner
in the development of maritime training and assessment. This
commitment underscores our dedication to the maritime industry, and
we warmly welcome our collaboration with NMP."
VMA's Vice President for
Maritime Studies, Capt. Niño Elson O. Salabas, conveyed his sincere
gratitude for the partnership, citing, " Previously, we encountered
numerous challenges, particularly in ensuring compliance among our
instructors, and scheduling of these trainings was a significant
hurdle. With this cooperation, these tasks have become much more
manageable on our part."
Atty. Ferdinand S.
Nicolas, President of NWU, expressed his gratitude for NMP's
initiative in making these courses accessible. 'With NWU based in
Laoag, Ilocos Norte, this offers increased accessibility for our
maritime instructors. This partnership with NMP provides significant
relief for NWU and our faculty members, ensuring they are properly
equipped to instruct our maritime students.
NMP Deputy Executive
Director Mayla N. Macadawan concluded by expressing gratitude for
the collaboration, emphasizing NMP's commitment to improving course
accessibility and maintaining training standards. She stated,
"Today's collaboration has been truly remarkable. On behalf of NMP,
I would like to express our gratitude for your continued efforts to
collaborate with us. We take pride in our IMO Model Courses as these
are our flagship programs, and we remain committed to improving the
accessibility of these courses to all who need them across the
country. Let us be mindful of the terms of the MOA, and we will
continue to monitor and visit classes to ensure that the standards
we have set for these trainings are maintained."
The MOA is valid for three
(3) years starting from the commencement of the training programs.
During this period, the parties will work together to fulfill the
terms and objectives outlined in the agreement.
NMP remains open to
fostering synergy with maritime stakeholders who share a mutual
interest in enhancing the qualifications of Filipino seafarers,
thereby improving their employability and overall competitiveness in
the industry.