HWPL Philippines
successfully hosts 2nd National Peace Convention
Press Release
April 20, 2024
PASAY CITY –
Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL)
Philippines concluded its highly anticipated 2nd National Peace
Convention at the Plenary Hall, Philippine International Convention
Center on April 20, 2024.
Themed "A Symposium of
Peace Legislation, Peace Education, and Religious and Cultural
Harmony," the convention brought together a diverse audience of
4,500 policymakers, educators, media, and religious leaders to
showcase the significant progress achieved since the inaugural
convention held in January last year.
The convention's keynote
speaker, Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, Al-haj of the Bangsamoro
Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), delivered a compelling
address, “The HWPL has always been a good friend to the Bangsamoro
people, even before the inception of the Bangsamoro government. As I
recall, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the HWPL have
made significant achievements, such as when Chairman Man-Hee Lee
unveiled a peace marker in Camp Darapanan eight years ago and when I
first declared January 24 as HWPL Peace Day.”
He added: “Looking ahead,
the Bangsamoro Government remains committed to our pledge to work
collaboratively towards enacting the DPCW and bringing peace to the
Bangsamoro, the country, and the global village. In that respect, I
am humbled to highlight that the Bangsamoro Transition Authority
Parliament has adopted Resolution No. 439, declaring January 24 as
Peace Day in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
Further, the parliament has also adopted Resolution No. 440,
supporting HWPL’s efforts for the recognition of the declaration of
peace and cessation of war as an internationally legally binding
instrument of peace.”
The BARMM region, one
province, 4 cities and 5 municipalities nationwide that have passed
resolutions in support of a peace legislation were honored during
the event.
HWPL's peace education
initiative has gained momentum nationwide, with Schools Division
Offices (SDO) from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao leading efforts to
integrate HWPL Peace Education into the curriculum. The exemplary
efforts of SDO Laguna, SDO Southern Leyte, and SDO Cotabato City
were recognized for developing Peace Education textbooks.
The convention featured a
special message from Vice President and Department of Education
Secretary Sara Duterte-Carpio, emphasizing the importance of peace
education.
“It is inspiring to see
various groups working together to produce peace exemplars. You have
demonstrated the power of cooperation by distributing peace
education materials in schools, creating youth peace clubs, and
building monuments dedicated to peace. Together with our youth, we
can build on our successes and strengthen our advocacy to promote
peace in our country and across the globe,” she said.
Dr. Ronald L. Adamat,
Commissioner of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), in his
keynote address said: “I urge you to extend your support to all
peace initiatives and programs led by the HWPL. By endorsing and
fostering HWPL's peace efforts, we demonstrate a strong commitment
of advancing and promoting global harmony and stability.”
Interreligious harmony was
highlighted through HWPL's Religious Peace Academy (RPA), which
promotes unity among diverse religious communities through open
access scriptural study.
The event concluded with a
historic Joint Agreement of Solidarity signed by religious leaders,
reaffirming their shared commitment to peace and interfaith
dialogue.
With the aim of garnering
nationwide support for peace advocacy, the convention leveraged
HWPL's extensive global reach by livestreaming the event worldwide
with translations available in multiple languages.
HWPL, headquartered in
Seoul, South Korea, with 170 branches globally, including the
Philippines, remains steadfast in its mission for practical action
towards peace. Its notable achievements, including the civilian-led
Mindanao Peace Agreement in 2014, underscore the organization's
dedication to achieving global peace and cessation of war.