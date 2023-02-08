Oldest Filipino
political prisoner turns 85, appeals for executive clemency
By
Tanggol Magsasaka
April 24, 2024
QUEZON CITY –
Yesterday, April 23, 2024, Tatay Gerardo Dela Pena turned 85 years
old. Tatay Gerardo is the country's oldest political prisoner.
As the oldest political
prisoner, Tatay Gerardo suffers from medical conditions including
hypertension, deteriorating eyesight, and hearing impairment,
further exacerbated by his advancing age.
Last year, the Department
of Justice’s Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP) issued Resolution No.
OT-08-02-2023, which states that "Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs)
who are 70 years old and above, and even if they are considered
high-risk, shall be considered for executive clemency if they have
already served 10 years of their sentence. This consideration is
especially applicable if they are suffering from old age, sickness,
terminal or life-threatening illnesses, or other serious
disabilities.” It is evident that Tatay Gerardo Dela Peña perfectly
fits the criteria for executive clemency outlined in this
resolution.
Who is Tatay Gerardo Dela
Peña?
Gerardo Dela Peña is a
Martial Law veteran and survivor. Just like many other martial law
victim-survivors, Tatay Gerardo hails from the peasantry in the
province of Camarines Norte in Bicol. Tatay Gerardo, as he is
affectionately called, dedicated himself to activism and organizing
within his community, standing up against the oppressive
dictatorship of Marcos Sr.
In 1982, Tatay Gerardo was
subjected to arrest, torture, and detention by police and military
forces. Trumped-up charges of subversion and robbery was filed
against him, he later was acquitted from these charges.
While in detention, Tatay
Gerardo ran for Barangay Captain and won, a move that ultimately
facilitated his release in 1983. Following his freedom, he continued
his service to his community by instituting programs dedicated to
peace and order, dispute resolution, and access to justice at the
barangay level, among others.
Later, with the downfall
of the Marcos dictatorship and the founding of Samahan ng
Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto, (SELDA) Gerardo Dela Pena
served as a founding member of SELDA and later as the chairperson of
its provincial chapter in Camarines Norte.
Tatay Gerardo remained
steadfast in his commitment to peasant organizing and human rights
advocacy within his home province. However, on March 21, 2013, at
the age of 74, he was once again arrested, this time by the 49th
Infantry Battalion in Brgy. Matango, Vinzons, Camarines Norte, on
fabricated charges of murder. Ten months after his arrest, on
December 12, 2013, Gerardo Dela Peña was convicted of murder and
sentenced to life imprisonment, with a term of 20-to-40-years. He is
now serving his sentence at the New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa.
Human rights organizations
both locally and internationally have fervently advocated for his
immediate release, citing not only his deteriorating health but also
his innocence. These organizations have tirelessly campaigned for
his inclusion on the list of candidates for executive clemency
submitted to the Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP) for the December
2023 review. Despite all the efforts, Tatay Gerardo Dela Peña’s
inclusion for executive clemency was denied by Malacanang.
Tatay Gerardo's fervent
wish is to spend his remaining years with his beloved wife and
family. It is our collective hope that he receives the immediate
release he deserves, not only for humanitarian reasons but also in
recognition of his innocence and unwavering dedication to justice
and human rights.