Oldest Filipino political prisoner turns 85, appeals for executive clemency

By Tanggol Magsasaka

April 24, 2024

QUEZON CITY – Yesterday, April 23, 2024, Tatay Gerardo Dela Pena turned 85 years old. Tatay Gerardo is the country's oldest political prisoner.

As the oldest political prisoner, Tatay Gerardo suffers from medical conditions including hypertension, deteriorating eyesight, and hearing impairment, further exacerbated by his advancing age.

Last year, the Department of Justice’s Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP) issued Resolution No. OT-08-02-2023, which states that "Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) who are 70 years old and above, and even if they are considered high-risk, shall be considered for executive clemency if they have already served 10 years of their sentence. This consideration is especially applicable if they are suffering from old age, sickness, terminal or life-threatening illnesses, or other serious disabilities.” It is evident that Tatay Gerardo Dela Peña perfectly fits the criteria for executive clemency outlined in this resolution.

Who is Tatay Gerardo Dela Peña?

Gerardo Dela Peña is a Martial Law veteran and survivor. Just like many other martial law victim-survivors, Tatay Gerardo hails from the peasantry in the province of Camarines Norte in Bicol. Tatay Gerardo, as he is affectionately called, dedicated himself to activism and organizing within his community, standing up against the oppressive dictatorship of Marcos Sr.

In 1982, Tatay Gerardo was subjected to arrest, torture, and detention by police and military forces. Trumped-up charges of subversion and robbery was filed against him, he later was acquitted from these charges.

While in detention, Tatay Gerardo ran for Barangay Captain and won, a move that ultimately facilitated his release in 1983. Following his freedom, he continued his service to his community by instituting programs dedicated to peace and order, dispute resolution, and access to justice at the barangay level, among others.

Later, with the downfall of the Marcos dictatorship and the founding of Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto, (SELDA) Gerardo Dela Pena served as a founding member of SELDA and later as the chairperson of its provincial chapter in Camarines Norte.

Tatay Gerardo remained steadfast in his commitment to peasant organizing and human rights advocacy within his home province. However, on March 21, 2013, at the age of 74, he was once again arrested, this time by the 49th Infantry Battalion in Brgy. Matango, Vinzons, Camarines Norte, on fabricated charges of murder. Ten months after his arrest, on December 12, 2013, Gerardo Dela Peña was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, with a term of 20-to-40-years. He is now serving his sentence at the New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa.

Human rights organizations both locally and internationally have fervently advocated for his immediate release, citing not only his deteriorating health but also his innocence. These organizations have tirelessly campaigned for his inclusion on the list of candidates for executive clemency submitted to the Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP) for the December 2023 review. Despite all the efforts, Tatay Gerardo Dela Peña’s inclusion for executive clemency was denied by Malacanang.