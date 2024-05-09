Save the Children aids
El Niño-impacted farming families in Samar
Press Release
May 9, 2024
QUEZON CITY - The
worsening drought and dry conditions in Western Samar are
significantly affecting the education and welfare of children in
farming households. Save the Children Philippines is responding by
offering conditional cash transfers and introducing
climate-resilient livelihood options to aid approximately 200
farming families impacted by the El Niño phenomenon.
According to the
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Report, more
than 800,000 families in about 5,000 barangays across 14 regions are
facing agricultural losses and water shortages. This crisis is
impacting around 3.6 million Filipinos, including children, due to
heatwaves, droughts, and dry conditions. The economic fallout from
agricultural losses has reached P6 billion, with rice, the main
crop, accounting for about P3 billion in damages.
Inadequate water for
farming compromises soil health, making crops more susceptible to
pests and diseases, which in turn drives up food consumption rates.
Meanwhile, escalating prices of vital farming resources like
electricity and packaging materials add to the challenges. Livestock
face heightened risks of contagious diseases, potentially triggering
outbreaks like African swine fever, possibly exacerbated by
prolonged drought conditions.
The worries of farming
families in Western Visayas are evident. Teresita Abides, a
46-year-old mother whose family depends heavily on rice farming,
expressed her concerns: “Before, our two-hectare farm used to
produce around 70 sacks of rice, but because of the impact of El
Niño, we lost everything.” Teresita mentioned that her children had
to halt their schooling to help their father cope with the
difficulties on the farm caused by the drought. This circumstance
has deprived the children of their educational and recreational
opportunities.
In response to El Niño's
impact on children and families, Save the Children Philippines
partnered with the Western Samar Development Foundation (WESADEF)
Inc. to distribute an initial conditional cash grant installment of
P6,000 to 200 farming households in Western Samar.
The purpose of these
grants is to assist families in establishing livelihoods that are
resilient to climate change. Additionally, each household received
five drought-resistant seeds for cultivation in their backyard
gardens, ensuring a sustainable food supply capable of enduring dry
seasons.
“Families reliant on
farming are facing mounting challenges due to the scorching heat,
affecting their ability to support their children's health,
survival, and education,” stated Faisah Ali, Humanitarian Manager of
Save the Children Philippines.
Apart from providing
financial aid and seeds, the 200 farming families engaged in
technical training sessions centered on animal husbandry, vegetable
cultivation, and crop production. Ali emphasized, "We developed
these sessions to encourage sustainable agricultural practices and
improve livelihood opportunities for families."
Teresita Abides expressed
optimism that the cash assistance would alleviate financial concerns
and pave the way for a better livelihood, despite El Niño's
challenges. “I appreciate the assistance because it helps us
endure,” Abides shared. “We recently bought a pig, which we plan to
raise and eventually sell.”
Through its Generation
Hope Campaign, Save the Children Philippines actively advocates for
climate adaptation measures to safeguard the well-being of children
affected by climate crises.
Rex Abrigo, Environment
and Climate Change Advisor at Save the Children Philippines
emphasized that climate challenges disproportionately impact
children, despite their minimal responsibility for causing climate
change. Children endure the most severe consequences of these
challenges. This disparity highlights the urgent need for proactive
measures to protect vulnerable communities, especially children,
from the effects of climate change.