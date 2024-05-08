DAR-EV chief directs
MARPOs to take the lead in SPLIT implementation
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) holds first quarter
assessment on the implementation of the Support to
Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT)
project in Western Samar, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar.
MARVIN R. ORQUIOLA
May 8, 2024
MARABUT, Samar –
“MARPOs should be at the forefront of the field validation process!”
This was the stern order
of Atty. Robert Anthony Yu, Regional Director of the Department of
Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas, to the municipal agrarian
reform program officers (MARPOs) during the first quarter assessment
of the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling
(SPLIT) project for the provinces of Western Samar, Eastern Samar
and Northern Samar held on April 17 to 19 this year in this town.
He explained that though
field validation teams (FVTs) were hired to conduct the validation
process, MARPOs should closely supervise them and take the lead.
Yu issued this order in
reaction to the accomplishments of the above-mentioned provinces.
Though Northern Samar
accomplished 116.55 percent or 2,588.65 hectares of its
2,221-hectare target in field validation for the first quarter,
Western Samar was just able to accomplish 47.97 percent or 1,868.08
hectares of its 3,894-hectare first quarter target. Eastern Samar
was also short by almost three percent as they were only able to
meet 97.11 percent of its 3,499-hectare target by validating
3,397.98 hectares.
Since the project is
expected to be completed by the end of 2024, Yu emphasized the
significant role of the provincial and municipal implementers in
achieving the regional target, particularly in field validation,
which is crucial in the effective implementation of the SPLIT
project since it is a pre-requisite in the generation of individual
titles.
He reiterated the
directive of Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III to
complete the validation of landholdings by the second quarter,
except for Leyte, which has been given an extension until the end of
the third quarter, considering the large volume of landholdings to
be validated.
Meanwhile, in the
registration of the electronically-generated individual titles
(e-titles), Northern Samar accomplished 69.43 percent of its
517-hectare first quarter target with 212 e-titles registered
involving 168 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).
Western Samar accomplished
30.49 percent of its 106-hectare target with 21 e-titles registered
involving 16 ARBs, while Eastern Samar reported an 8.89 percent
accomplishment against its 721-hectare target for the first quarter
with 68 e-titles registered involving 62 ARBs.
SPLIT project, which is
funded by the World Bank, subdivides landholdings covered by
collective Certificates of Land Ownershp Award (CLOAs) issued under
the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) for the eventual
issuance of individual CLOA to improve land tenure security and
strengthen property rights of ARBs.