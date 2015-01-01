YLS empowers future
leaders in Las Navas, Northern Samar
By
20th Infantry Battalion, 8ID PA
April 31, 2024
LAS NAVAS, Northern
Samar – Approximately 150 young individuals from various
barangays gathered and participated in the Youth Leadership Summit (YLS)
Las Navas 2024 held at TESDA-Las Navas Agro-Industrial School, Las
Navas, Northern Samar on April 26-28, 2024.
With the support and
commitment of the Local Government Unit of Las Navas, SK Federation
– Las Navas Chapter, Youth for Peace Movement – Las Navas Chapter,
and the collaboration of the 20th Infantry (We Lead) and 19th
Infantry (Commando) Battalion, the YOUth LEADership Summit Las Navas
2024 was successfully conducted under the theme: "EMPOWERING TODAY'S
LEADERS: IGNITING POTENTIALS, INVIGORATING POSITIVE CHANGE."
The YLS aimed to empower
and amplify the voices of youth in advancing peace, emphasizing
character-based leadership skills, enhancing their knowledge,
raising awareness about youth roles and responsibilities in
nation-building, and fostering nationalism and patriotism.
During the official
opening of YLS Las Navas 2024, Lt. Col. Richard P. Villaflor, Acting
Commanding Officer of the 20IB, expressed that the youth would
remain an inspiration for the battalion in fulfilling their sworn
duty to protect every Filipino against those who seek to undermine
our democracy. As the YLS formally starts, he encouraged the youth
to say no to deceptive CTG recruitment schemes.
“To our dear youth, I
speak to you not just as the battalion commander of the 20th
Infantry (We Lead) Battalion but as someone who believes in your
power to shape our future. This is your time to shine, to unleash
your potential, and ignite positive change in our beloved Las Navas.
The Youth Leadership Summit is just the beginning. After this YLS,
you will be armed with knowledge and inspiration, making you the
leaders our nation need,.” said Lt. Col. Villaflor.
Over three days, subject
matter experts from various agencies within LGU Las Navas,
government, and private sectors actively engaged the participants,
covering topics such as Basic Foundations of Leadership, Adolescent
Sexual Reproductive Health, Environmental Protection and
Preservation, Voters’ Education, Insurgency and the Role of the
Youth in Nation Building, Drugs and Criminalities, Gender Equality
and Campaign Against, Fire Safety and Basic Emergency Response,
TESDA Livelihood Programs and Scholarship Opportunities, Mental
Health Advocacy, and Knowing One’s Self.
Team-building activities
like Guidon-Making, Chant Competition, Obstacle Course, Trust Walk,
Reflection Night, Bonfire Activity, Morning Zumba, Dance Performance
Practice, "Alay-Linis", Shower for Peace, and a boodlefight were
conducted to promote teamwork and camaraderie among the youth.
The event also featured
“Gabi ng Kultura” on April 27, where the youth showcased their
creativity, resourcefulness, inner beauty, talent, and intelligence.
The participants were also given the opportunity to brainstorm and
address issues and problems in their respective barangays through
the Action Planning Session.
Meanwhile, 2nd Lt. April
Grace A. Silvosa, Battalion Personnel Officer of 20IB, shared her
personal experiences as a YLS Graduate and member of the Youth For
Peace Movement – Davao Oriental Chapter, highlighting the
significance of the YLS program for youth.
On the other hand, 1st Lt.
Joyce Ann L. Bayron, Battalion Civil-Military Operations Officer of
20IB, emphasized the importance of choosing friends and affiliations
wisely, drawing from her experiences as a university student at UP.
In her talk, she underscored the role of youth in combating
deceptive recruitment schemes of Communist Terrorist Groups and
stressed the significance of active youth participation in
nation-building.
Hon. Aaron de Alca, SK
Federation President, presided over the Oathtaking Ceremony for the
newly elected officers of the Youth For Peace Movement – Catubig
Chapter. In his address, Hon. de Alca encouraged the youth leaders
to embrace their potential as catalysts for positive change within
their communities and emphasized the importance of extending a
helping hand to those in need. “Ako, at ang aking mga kasamang
facilitators, ay handang makipatulungan para sa kabataan, para sa
pagbabago, at para sa future potential leaders na magbibigay pag-asa
sa mga bata rito o saanmang lupalop ng Pilipinas,” de Alca added.
The youth participants
expressed their appreciation for the facilitators and organizers of
the YLS, highlighting the valuable learning experience gained from
the summit. Rizan Nable of Brgy. San Francisco, a first-time
attendee, described the event as one of his most memorable
experiences. He particularly enjoyed the obstacle courses included
in the team-building activities, expressing gratitude to the
Philippine Army, especially the 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion.
“Lubos kaming natutuwa sa isinagawang obstacle courses na parte ng
aming team building activities, kung kaya’t nagpapasalamat kami sa
Philippine Army, lalong-lalo na sa 20IB. Hinding-hindi ko ito
makakalimutan dahil ito ang pinaka-‘the best’ na nangyari sa buhay
ko,”Rizan added.
Las Navas has 53 barangays,
with 26 of these previously affected by insurgency and local
communist armed conflict. Through continued support and
collaboration between the Local Government of Las Navas and the
Peace, Law Enforcement, and Development Support (PLEDS) Cluster, the
town has been declared by the Area Clearing Validation Committee as
“cleared from Communist Terrorist Group’s influence” on September
21, 2023.
This Youth Leadership
Summit exemplifies the proactive approach of the community and its
stakeholders in nurturing young leaders who are committed to
positive change and nation-building. The YLS not only provided
valuable knowledge and skills but also fostered unity and a sense of
purpose among the youth, contributing to the overall progress and
peace of Las Navas.