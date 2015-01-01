YLS empowers future leaders in Las Navas, Northern Samar

By 20th Infantry Battalion, 8ID PA

April 31, 2024

LAS NAVAS, Northern Samar – Approximately 150 young individuals from various barangays gathered and participated in the Youth Leadership Summit (YLS) Las Navas 2024 held at TESDA-Las Navas Agro-Industrial School, Las Navas, Northern Samar on April 26-28, 2024.

With the support and commitment of the Local Government Unit of Las Navas, SK Federation – Las Navas Chapter, Youth for Peace Movement – Las Navas Chapter, and the collaboration of the 20th Infantry (We Lead) and 19th Infantry (Commando) Battalion, the YOUth LEADership Summit Las Navas 2024 was successfully conducted under the theme: "EMPOWERING TODAY'S LEADERS: IGNITING POTENTIALS, INVIGORATING POSITIVE CHANGE."

The YLS aimed to empower and amplify the voices of youth in advancing peace, emphasizing character-based leadership skills, enhancing their knowledge, raising awareness about youth roles and responsibilities in nation-building, and fostering nationalism and patriotism.

During the official opening of YLS Las Navas 2024, Lt. Col. Richard P. Villaflor, Acting Commanding Officer of the 20IB, expressed that the youth would remain an inspiration for the battalion in fulfilling their sworn duty to protect every Filipino against those who seek to undermine our democracy. As the YLS formally starts, he encouraged the youth to say no to deceptive CTG recruitment schemes.

“To our dear youth, I speak to you not just as the battalion commander of the 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion but as someone who believes in your power to shape our future. This is your time to shine, to unleash your potential, and ignite positive change in our beloved Las Navas. The Youth Leadership Summit is just the beginning. After this YLS, you will be armed with knowledge and inspiration, making you the leaders our nation need,.” said Lt. Col. Villaflor.

Over three days, subject matter experts from various agencies within LGU Las Navas, government, and private sectors actively engaged the participants, covering topics such as Basic Foundations of Leadership, Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health, Environmental Protection and Preservation, Voters’ Education, Insurgency and the Role of the Youth in Nation Building, Drugs and Criminalities, Gender Equality and Campaign Against, Fire Safety and Basic Emergency Response, TESDA Livelihood Programs and Scholarship Opportunities, Mental Health Advocacy, and Knowing One’s Self.

Team-building activities like Guidon-Making, Chant Competition, Obstacle Course, Trust Walk, Reflection Night, Bonfire Activity, Morning Zumba, Dance Performance Practice, "Alay-Linis", Shower for Peace, and a boodlefight were conducted to promote teamwork and camaraderie among the youth.

The event also featured “Gabi ng Kultura” on April 27, where the youth showcased their creativity, resourcefulness, inner beauty, talent, and intelligence. The participants were also given the opportunity to brainstorm and address issues and problems in their respective barangays through the Action Planning Session.

Meanwhile, 2nd Lt. April Grace A. Silvosa, Battalion Personnel Officer of 20IB, shared her personal experiences as a YLS Graduate and member of the Youth For Peace Movement – Davao Oriental Chapter, highlighting the significance of the YLS program for youth.

On the other hand, 1st Lt. Joyce Ann L. Bayron, Battalion Civil-Military Operations Officer of 20IB, emphasized the importance of choosing friends and affiliations wisely, drawing from her experiences as a university student at UP. In her talk, she underscored the role of youth in combating deceptive recruitment schemes of Communist Terrorist Groups and stressed the significance of active youth participation in nation-building.

Hon. Aaron de Alca, SK Federation President, presided over the Oathtaking Ceremony for the newly elected officers of the Youth For Peace Movement – Catubig Chapter. In his address, Hon. de Alca encouraged the youth leaders to embrace their potential as catalysts for positive change within their communities and emphasized the importance of extending a helping hand to those in need. “Ako, at ang aking mga kasamang facilitators, ay handang makipatulungan para sa kabataan, para sa pagbabago, at para sa future potential leaders na magbibigay pag-asa sa mga bata rito o saanmang lupalop ng Pilipinas,” de Alca added.

The youth participants expressed their appreciation for the facilitators and organizers of the YLS, highlighting the valuable learning experience gained from the summit. Rizan Nable of Brgy. San Francisco, a first-time attendee, described the event as one of his most memorable experiences. He particularly enjoyed the obstacle courses included in the team-building activities, expressing gratitude to the Philippine Army, especially the 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion. “Lubos kaming natutuwa sa isinagawang obstacle courses na parte ng aming team building activities, kung kaya’t nagpapasalamat kami sa Philippine Army, lalong-lalo na sa 20IB. Hinding-hindi ko ito makakalimutan dahil ito ang pinaka-‘the best’ na nangyari sa buhay ko,”Rizan added.

Las Navas has 53 barangays, with 26 of these previously affected by insurgency and local communist armed conflict. Through continued support and collaboration between the Local Government of Las Navas and the Peace, Law Enforcement, and Development Support (PLEDS) Cluster, the town has been declared by the Area Clearing Validation Committee as “cleared from Communist Terrorist Group’s influence” on September 21, 2023.