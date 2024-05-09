ROTC cadets undergoes Regional Annual Administrative and Tactical Inspection in Biliran

News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
ROTC cadets inspection

By 93rd Infantry Battalion, 8ID PA
May 9, 2024

BILIRAN – About 300 cadets and cadettes from the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) unit of Biliran Province State University, undergoes Regional Annual Administrative and Tactical Inspection (RAATI) held at the Oval of Biliran Province State University (BIPSU) yesterday, 8 May 2024.

The 93rd Infantry Bantay Kapayapaan Battalion attended the Regional Annual Administrative and Tactical Inspection (RAATI) represented by 2LT ERWIN T ROLOYAN (INF) PA together with Sgt Efren Tenedero (Inf) PA and Cpl Micheal Rivera as part of the RAATI team who will participate the scoring of the ROTC cadettes at Biliran Province State University (BIPSU). The program started with a courtesy call to the University president Dr. VICTOR C. CAÑEZO JR., CHRP, and together with Mr. BENEDICTO G. BATISTIS, MAIE, NSTP Director, they welcomed the RAATI team headed by LTC BENJY ROBERTO G FERRERAS MNSA PA (RES) COMMANDER, 804RRIB, chairman of RAATI TEAM together with MAJ ALTON V DURANO PA (RES) who led the turnover and acceptance of the unit color.

The inspection aims to test the units’ degree of administrative efficiency, training management, proficiency, and quality of training attained by the Corps of Cadets.

These includes Administrative Inspection, Ceremonial Parade, Rank Inspection, Operation Order writing, Map Reading, Assembly and Disassembly of M16 Rifle and Cal. 45 pistol, Company Drill, Method of Instructions, Small Unit Tactics and Disaster Response and Rescue Operations. This also intends to test the operational readiness of ROTC unit and allow the students to experience the real meaning of basic soldiery.

 

 