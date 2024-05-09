ROTC cadets undergoes
Regional Annual Administrative and Tactical Inspection in Biliran
By
93rd Infantry Battalion, 8ID PA
May 9, 2024
BILIRAN – About 300
cadets and cadettes from the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC)
unit of Biliran Province State University, undergoes Regional Annual
Administrative and Tactical Inspection (RAATI) held at the Oval of
Biliran Province State University (BIPSU) yesterday, 8 May 2024.
The 93rd Infantry Bantay
Kapayapaan Battalion attended the Regional Annual Administrative and
Tactical Inspection (RAATI) represented by 2LT ERWIN T ROLOYAN (INF)
PA together with Sgt Efren Tenedero (Inf) PA and Cpl Micheal Rivera
as part of the RAATI team who will participate the scoring of the
ROTC cadettes at Biliran Province State University (BIPSU). The
program started with a courtesy call to the University president Dr.
VICTOR C. CAÑEZO JR., CHRP, and together with Mr. BENEDICTO G.
BATISTIS, MAIE, NSTP Director, they welcomed the RAATI team headed
by LTC BENJY ROBERTO G FERRERAS MNSA PA (RES) COMMANDER, 804RRIB,
chairman of RAATI TEAM together with MAJ ALTON V DURANO PA (RES) who
led the turnover and acceptance of the unit color.
The inspection aims to
test the units’ degree of administrative efficiency, training
management, proficiency, and quality of training attained by the
Corps of Cadets.
These includes
Administrative Inspection, Ceremonial Parade, Rank Inspection,
Operation Order writing, Map Reading, Assembly and Disassembly of
M16 Rifle and Cal. 45 pistol, Company Drill, Method of Instructions,
Small Unit Tactics and Disaster Response and Rescue Operations. This
also intends to test the operational readiness of ROTC unit and
allow the students to experience the real meaning of basic soldiery.