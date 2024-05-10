BotiCARD opens its 19th branch in San Pablo City



From L-R: CARD Bank Vice President for Operations Ms. Glenda Magpantay, BotiCARD AVP for Admin & Finance Ms. Celeste B. Arceo, CMPMI President Ms. Maida Decano, CARD, Inc. Regional Director Ms. Eva Macalindug, CARD Astro President Ms. Maria Gracia Contreras, BotiCARD President Ms. Rosenda Aquino, BotiCARD Cluster Manager Ms. Jessica de Pio, BotiCARD Operation Director Ms. Florife T. Reynido, alongside Rev. Mou Monterola, spearheaded the grand opening of BotiCARD San Jose branch.

By EDRIAN B. BANANIA

May 10, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – BotiCARD, Inc. opened its doors to serve the community of Barangay San Jose in San Pablo City, Laguna on May 8, 2024. This expansion aligns with the pharmacy’s goal of reaching more communities to provide access to quality health and wellness products and services.

“In line with CARD MRI’s mission to eradicate poverty, we firmly believe that breaking the poverty cycle includes improving the health and wellness of people by providing them with the quality products and services they need,” said BotiCARD President Rosenda Aquino.

While promoting generic medicine as the pharmacy’s primary mission, people living in the area now have easy access to affordable generic medicine, basic health supplies, hygiene products, and selected supplements. Some branded products are also available.

“With this branch opening, people can now purchase generic medicines with the same dose, quality, and effectiveness as their brand-name counterparts,” Aquino explains.

Consequently, free medical consultation, dental extraction, blood pressure monitoring, and other freebies are also provided for those who attended the branch opening.

Aside from providing affordable medicines, each BotiCARD pharmacy strategically positioned a clinic to ensure accessible health and wellness services. Through these clinics, doctors and nurses from CARD MRI offer free medical services under the Microfinance and Health Protection Program (MaHP).

The newly launched BotiCARD branch is located at Purok 2, Barangay San Jose, San Pablo City, Laguna.

BotiCARD is a member institution of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), a group of institutions sharing the same goal and objective of poverty eradication and improving the lives of Filipino families.