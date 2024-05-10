BotiCARD opens its 19th
branch in San Pablo City
|
From
L-R: CARD Bank Vice President for Operations Ms. Glenda
Magpantay, BotiCARD AVP for Admin & Finance Ms. Celeste B.
Arceo, CMPMI President Ms. Maida Decano, CARD, Inc. Regional
Director Ms. Eva Macalindug, CARD Astro President Ms. Maria
Gracia Contreras, BotiCARD President Ms. Rosenda Aquino,
BotiCARD Cluster Manager Ms. Jessica de Pio, BotiCARD
Operation Director Ms. Florife T. Reynido, alongside Rev.
Mou Monterola, spearheaded the grand opening of BotiCARD San
Jose branch.
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
May 10, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY –
BotiCARD, Inc. opened its doors to serve the community of Barangay
San Jose in San Pablo City, Laguna on May 8, 2024. This expansion
aligns with the pharmacy’s goal of reaching more communities to
provide access to quality health and wellness products and services.
“In line with CARD MRI’s
mission to eradicate poverty, we firmly believe that breaking the
poverty cycle includes improving the health and wellness of people
by providing them with the quality products and services they need,”
said BotiCARD President Rosenda Aquino.
While promoting generic
medicine as the pharmacy’s primary mission, people living in the
area now have easy access to affordable generic medicine, basic
health supplies, hygiene products, and selected supplements. Some
branded products are also available.
“With this branch opening,
people can now purchase generic medicines with the same dose,
quality, and effectiveness as their brand-name counterparts,” Aquino
explains.
Consequently, free medical
consultation, dental extraction, blood pressure monitoring, and
other freebies are also provided for those who attended the branch
opening.
Aside from providing
affordable medicines, each BotiCARD pharmacy strategically
positioned a clinic to ensure accessible health and wellness
services. Through these clinics, doctors and nurses from CARD MRI
offer free medical services under the Microfinance and Health
Protection Program (MaHP).
The newly launched
BotiCARD branch is located at Purok 2, Barangay San Jose, San Pablo
City, Laguna.
BotiCARD is a member
institution of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), a
group of institutions sharing the same goal and objective of poverty
eradication and improving the lives of Filipino families.
Today, BotiCARD Inc. has
19 pharmacies and serves more than 1.9 million clients nationwide.