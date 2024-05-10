News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Save the Children aids El Niño-impacted farming families in Samar

ROTC cadets undergoes Regional Annual Administrative and Tactical Inspection in Biliran

DAR-EV chief directs MARPOs to take the lead in SPLIT implementation

KARAPATAN denounces freezing of Leyte NGO’s bank accounts

DAR employees endure heat, hike 5-km to validate ARBs

YLS empowers future leaders in Las Navas, Northern Samar

Save the Children backs BBM’s call to end online sexual abuse and exploitation of children

Oldest Filipino political prisoner turns 85, appeals for executive clemency

 
GSat Eloading Service

 

 

BotiCARD opens its 19th branch in San Pablo City

BotiCARD new brach in Brgy. San Jose, San Pablo City, Laguna
From L-R: CARD Bank Vice President for Operations Ms. Glenda Magpantay, BotiCARD AVP for Admin & Finance Ms. Celeste B. Arceo, CMPMI President Ms. Maida Decano, CARD, Inc. Regional Director Ms. Eva Macalindug, CARD Astro President Ms. Maria Gracia Contreras, BotiCARD President Ms. Rosenda Aquino, BotiCARD Cluster Manager Ms. Jessica de Pio, BotiCARD Operation Director Ms. Florife T. Reynido, alongside Rev. Mou Monterola, spearheaded the grand opening of BotiCARD San Jose branch.

By EDRIAN B. BANANIA
May 10, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – BotiCARD, Inc. opened its doors to serve the community of Barangay San Jose in San Pablo City, Laguna on May 8, 2024. This expansion aligns with the pharmacy’s goal of reaching more communities to provide access to quality health and wellness products and services.

“In line with CARD MRI’s mission to eradicate poverty, we firmly believe that breaking the poverty cycle includes improving the health and wellness of people by providing them with the quality products and services they need,” said BotiCARD President Rosenda Aquino.

While promoting generic medicine as the pharmacy’s primary mission, people living in the area now have easy access to affordable generic medicine, basic health supplies, hygiene products, and selected supplements. Some branded products are also available.

“With this branch opening, people can now purchase generic medicines with the same dose, quality, and effectiveness as their brand-name counterparts,” Aquino explains.

Consequently, free medical consultation, dental extraction, blood pressure monitoring, and other freebies are also provided for those who attended the branch opening.

Aside from providing affordable medicines, each BotiCARD pharmacy strategically positioned a clinic to ensure accessible health and wellness services. Through these clinics, doctors and nurses from CARD MRI offer free medical services under the Microfinance and Health Protection Program (MaHP).

The newly launched BotiCARD branch is located at Purok 2, Barangay San Jose, San Pablo City, Laguna.

BotiCARD is a member institution of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), a group of institutions sharing the same goal and objective of poverty eradication and improving the lives of Filipino families.

Today, BotiCARD Inc. has 19 pharmacies and serves more than 1.9 million clients nationwide.

 

 