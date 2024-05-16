CARD Bank president recognized as 2024 Outstanding San Pableño



Ms. Marivic M. Austria (7th from left) stands with her family alongside San Pablo City Mayor Vicente Amante (5th from right, front row) during her recognition as one of the 2024 Outstanding San Pableños. Also present at the event are CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip (3rd from right, front row), CARD MRI Research Advisor Aniceta R. Alip (2nd from right, front row), CARD Bank Senior Advisor Dr. Dolores Torres (2nd from left), and CARD MBA CEO Jocelyn Dequito (rightmost), all showing their full support as Austria receives the special awards. Image courtesy of CIO San Pablo.

By MARY ROSE JAVIER

May 16, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD Bank President and CEO Marivic M. Austria has been awarded the 2024 Natatanging San Pableño in the banking sector by the City of San Pablo, coinciding with the City's 84th Charter Anniversary on May 7, 2024.

Out of 17 individuals acknowledged for their exceptional contributions across various fields, Austria was distinguished for her steadfast commitment to banking and microfinance, bringing honor to the entire CARD MRI.

"This recognition exemplifies how individuals can make meaningful contributions to our communities in their unique ways. I am deeply grateful to the City of San Pablo for acknowledging our persistent efforts, and to CARD MRI, where my journey in banking began more than 25 years ago," said Austria.

Austria began her professional journey with CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) on January 1, 1994, initially joining as an Administrative Officer/Bookkeeper. After three years, she transitioned to CARD Bank, where she took on the role as a cashier.

“Serving as a cashier was no easy feat. However, this experience was instrumental in sharpening my attention to detail and communication skills. I am committed to constant self-improvement in banking to utilize this knowledge for effective management in the future," recalled Austria.

From 1997 onwards, Austria has remained dedicated to CARD Bank, demonstrating her commitment through years of service. Throughout her employment, she embraced various positions that have shaped her career, including Compliance Officer, Vice President for Audit, and Senior Vice President for Risk before she was appointed President and CEO. For Austria, this journey served as a means to explore new avenues and expand her professional horizons within the banking sector.

"Being the President and CEO of CARD Bank is quite a challenging task. But with the trust and support of the management, I was able to contribute to the institution's mission of eradicating poverty," she said.

CARD Bank is a microfinance-oriented rural bank committed to providing a wide range of loan and savings products and other services tailored to meet the needs of its clients. Recognized for its dedication to eradicating poverty in the Philippines, the bank received the Digital Champion-MFI Category award during the 2nd Digital Financial Inclusion Awards in December 2023. Additionally, CARD Bank has been awarded as Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Hall of Fame for financial inclusion. Under Austria's leadership, the bank launched the first Islamic Branch in the Philippines, located in Cotabato City, to further enhance financial inclusivity in the country.

The leadership of Austria is instrumental in the further growth and development of the bank, which contributed significant effects on its clients and the community as a whole.

"I owe where I am today to the support of CARD. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip, Dr. Dolores M. Torres, and Dr. Lorenza dT. Banez, my first ever mentors, for believing in me and my potential since the beginning of my journey with CARD," she expressed. “I am also grateful to all the staff who have been my guiding light through difficult and challenging times; their support and commitment are immeasurable, and this award belongs to them just as much as it belongs to me,” she said. "I am committed to upholding the high standard of service we have established and to share all the knowledge I have gained in banking so that many others can also positively impact our communities," Austria concluded.