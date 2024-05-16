CARD Bank president
recognized as 2024 Outstanding San Pableño
Ms.
Marivic M. Austria (7th from left) stands with her family
alongside San Pablo City Mayor Vicente Amante (5th from
right, front row) during her recognition as one of the 2024
Outstanding San Pableños. Also present at the event are CARD
MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B.
Alip (3rd from right, front row), CARD MRI Research Advisor
Aniceta R. Alip (2nd from right, front row), CARD Bank
Senior Advisor Dr. Dolores Torres (2nd from left), and CARD
MBA CEO Jocelyn Dequito (rightmost), all showing their full
support as Austria receives the special awards. Image
courtesy of CIO San Pablo.
By
MARY ROSE JAVIER
May 16, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD Bank President and CEO Marivic M. Austria has been awarded the
2024 Natatanging San Pableño in the banking sector by the City of
San Pablo, coinciding with the City's 84th Charter Anniversary on
May 7, 2024.
Out of 17 individuals
acknowledged for their exceptional contributions across various
fields, Austria was distinguished for her steadfast commitment to
banking and microfinance, bringing honor to the entire CARD MRI.
"This recognition
exemplifies how individuals can make meaningful contributions to our
communities in their unique ways. I am deeply grateful to the City
of San Pablo for acknowledging our persistent efforts, and to CARD
MRI, where my journey in banking began more than 25 years ago," said
Austria.
Austria began her
professional journey with CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) on January
1, 1994, initially joining as an Administrative Officer/Bookkeeper.
After three years, she transitioned to CARD Bank, where she took on
the role as a cashier.
“Serving as a cashier was
no easy feat. However, this experience was instrumental in
sharpening my attention to detail and communication skills. I am
committed to constant self-improvement in banking to utilize this
knowledge for effective management in the future," recalled Austria.
From 1997 onwards, Austria
has remained dedicated to CARD Bank, demonstrating her commitment
through years of service. Throughout her employment, she embraced
various positions that have shaped her career, including Compliance
Officer, Vice President for Audit, and Senior Vice President for
Risk before she was appointed President and CEO. For Austria, this
journey served as a means to explore new avenues and expand her
professional horizons within the banking sector.
"Being the President and
CEO of CARD Bank is quite a challenging task. But with the trust and
support of the management, I was able to contribute to the
institution's mission of eradicating poverty," she said.
CARD Bank is a
microfinance-oriented rural bank committed to providing a wide range
of loan and savings products and other services tailored to meet the
needs of its clients. Recognized for its dedication to eradicating
poverty in the Philippines, the bank received the Digital Champion-MFI
Category award during the 2nd Digital Financial Inclusion Awards in
December 2023. Additionally, CARD Bank has been awarded as Bangko
Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Hall of Fame for financial inclusion.
Under Austria's leadership, the bank launched the first Islamic
Branch in the Philippines, located in Cotabato City, to further
enhance financial inclusivity in the country.
The leadership of Austria
is instrumental in the further growth and development of the bank,
which contributed significant effects on its clients and the
community as a whole.
"I owe where I am today to
the support of CARD. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Jaime
Aristotle Alip, Dr. Dolores M. Torres, and Dr. Lorenza dT. Banez, my
first ever mentors, for believing in me and my potential since the
beginning of my journey with CARD," she expressed. “I am also
grateful to all the staff who have been my guiding light through
difficult and challenging times; their support and commitment are
immeasurable, and this award belongs to them just as much as it
belongs to me,” she said. "I am committed to upholding the high
standard of service we have established and to share all the
knowledge I have gained in banking so that many others can also
positively impact our communities," Austria concluded.
The San Pablo City 84th
Charter Anniversary was held at Auravel Grande Hotel and Resort and
was attended by local government officials, various socio-civic
groups, and media representatives.