Save the Children
Philippines and advocates clamor for urgent passage of teen
pregnancy prevention bill
Press Release
May 15, 2024
QUEZON CITY – Save
the Children Philippines, in collaboration with government agencies,
civil society organizations (CSOs), and passionate adolescent
advocates, has issued a compelling plea for the prompt enactment of
the Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill. This legislative
initiative aims to empower adolescents to prioritize education and
health over parenthood, highlighting the urgent need for proactive
measures to combat adolescent pregnancy rates nationwide.
During a recent press
briefing, stakeholders underscored the critical need for inclusive
sexual health dialogues within communities and government
institutions. The proposed bill garnered support from key
organizations, including the Department of Education, Commission on
the Welfare of Children, Commission on Population and Development,
Family Planning Organization of the Philippines, Philippine
Legislators Committee on Population and Development, Young Feminist
Collective, Oxfam Pilipinas, and Global OFW Advance Movement.
Government reports
highlight a troubling trend: an increase in pregnancies among girls
aged 10-14. Between 2016 and 2020, there was an 11% rise in
registered births to mothers in this age group, translating to an
average of 5-7 births daily. According to data from the Philippine
Statistics Authority (2020), 59.5% of these births were fathered by
adult men aged 20 and over, representing nearly 6 out of every 10
adolescent births. Alarmingly, about 1 in every 5 registered
adolescent births lacks information about the father's age. This
issue is particularly pronounced among the 10-14 age group, where
over 40% of adolescent births lack father's age information,
compared to just 17% in the 15-19 age group.
Amid these concerning
statistics, various advocates have spoken out about the need for
comprehensive education and open dialogue on sexual health. Sydney,
a passionate adolescent advocate, emphasized that open conversations
about sexual health within families and communities are not indecent
but a fundamental right. Sydney stressed that sexual health
encompasses broader rights beyond mere activity and should be
discussed openly and respectfully.
In addition to Sydney’s
advocacy, Julia Mari, representing the Young Feminists Collective,
underscored the importance of honoring motherhood by empowering
young people to make informed decisions about parenthood. According
to Julia, the bill seeks to safeguard the future by equipping youth
with the knowledge and resources necessary for their well-being and
success.
Furthermore, Pastor Jo
Biasong, a family planning advocate and evangelist, highlighted the
need to establish safe and supportive spaces within religious
congregations. Pastor Jo emphasized that child protection is
integral to fostering open dialogue and enabling children to
advocate for their rights within church communities.
From a governmental
perspective, Assistant Secretary Dexter Galban of the Department of
Education emphasized the critical link between adolescent pregnancy
and overall well-being. Secretary Galban highlighted the
implementation of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in the
Department of Education (DepEd), beginning with age-appropriate
information and progressing as learners mature. This initiative aims
to prioritize youth and contribute to national development.
Echoing the need for
innovative solutions, Undersecretary Angelo Tapales of the Council
for the Welfare of Children stressed the necessity for new
approaches to address these challenges. He emphasized the importance
of trusting children to make decisions that are best for them.
In a call to action,
Acting Division Chief Mylin Mirasol Quiray of the Commission on
Population and Development urged Malacañang to re-issue Executive
Order 141, making adolescent pregnancy a national priority beyond
family concerns. Chief Quiray emphasized the significant impact of
adolescent pregnancy on girls' lives and the national economy.
The legislative response
to this issue has seen varying levels of progress. The Adolescent
Pregnancy Prevention Bill (HB 8910) received overwhelming support in
the Lower House with 232 affirmative votes. However, its Senate
counterpart, Senate Bill 1979, faces uncertainty as it awaits
consideration for the Second Reading.
Advocates stress the
urgency of passing the bill. Aurora Quilala, Deputy Executive
Director of the Philippine Legislators' Committee on Population and
Development, cited extensive consultations and alignment with ground
realities, underscoring the critical need for legislative action.
With Congress soon
adjourning and reconvening in July, advocates are urgently pressing
for the bill's passage. They particularly urge the Senate to conduct
the Second Reading promptly. Immediate action is crucial before the
legislative session pauses for recess until after the State of the
Nation Address in July and shifts attention to re-election campaigns
in October. Advocates emphasize the critical importance of advancing
this legislation swiftly to address the pressing issue of adolescent
pregnancy in the Philippines.