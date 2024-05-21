News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Samar First mounts rainwater collector system to 7 recipient barangays

4000-liter rainwater collector system

By FLORSELISSA JUSAYAN
May 21, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – Seven (7) recipients benefited the 4000-liter rainwater collection system installed by Samar First District Engineering Office with a contract amount of P2.3 million.

The recipients of the rainwater collector project are as follows: Sta. Cruz Elementary School, Bunyagan Elementary School, Pajo Elementary School, Balugo Elementary School, Barangay Victory Multipurpose Hall, Barangay Giraga-an Multipurpose Hall, Barangay Migara Evacuation Center.

This project is funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023.

Mr. Glenn Y. Ocong, School Head of Bunyagan Elementary School, stated that previously, their water source was a deep well but water is scarce and then the barangay provided a water connection but with limited supply thus, water source is a problem in the said school.

He further shared that the water catchment has been beneficial to the school, especially now that we are experiencing the El Niño phenomenon. The water collector is highly beneficial to the school, particularly to the children, as this is utilized for handwashing, in the comfort rooms, and other purposes needed by the school and students.

 

 