Samar First mounts rainwater collector system to 7 recipient barangays

By FLORSELISSA JUSAYAN

May 21, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – Seven (7) recipients benefited the 4000-liter rainwater collection system installed by Samar First District Engineering Office with a contract amount of P2.3 million.

The recipients of the rainwater collector project are as follows: Sta. Cruz Elementary School, Bunyagan Elementary School, Pajo Elementary School, Balugo Elementary School, Barangay Victory Multipurpose Hall, Barangay Giraga-an Multipurpose Hall, Barangay Migara Evacuation Center.

This project is funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023.

Mr. Glenn Y. Ocong, School Head of Bunyagan Elementary School, stated that previously, their water source was a deep well but water is scarce and then the barangay provided a water connection but with limited supply thus, water source is a problem in the said school.