Samar First mounts
rainwater collector system to 7 recipient barangays
By
FLORSELISSA JUSAYAN
May 21, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY –
Seven (7) recipients benefited the 4000-liter rainwater collection
system installed by Samar First District Engineering Office with a
contract amount of P2.3 million.
The recipients of the
rainwater collector project are as follows: Sta. Cruz Elementary
School, Bunyagan Elementary School, Pajo Elementary School, Balugo
Elementary School, Barangay Victory Multipurpose Hall, Barangay
Giraga-an Multipurpose Hall, Barangay Migara Evacuation Center.
This project is funded
under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023.
Mr. Glenn Y. Ocong, School
Head of Bunyagan Elementary School, stated that previously, their
water source was a deep well but water is scarce and then the
barangay provided a water connection but with limited supply thus,
water source is a problem in the said school.
He further shared that the
water catchment has been beneficial to the school, especially now
that we are experiencing the El Niño phenomenon. The water collector
is highly beneficial to the school, particularly to the children, as
this is utilized for handwashing, in the comfort rooms, and other
purposes needed by the school and students.