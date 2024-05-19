8ID honors fallen hero
in an encounter with Communist Terrorists in Northern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
May 19, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine
Army mourns the loss of Corporal Isagani D. Balmes of the 19th
Infantry Battalion (19IB), who heroically sacrificed his life during
an armed encounter with the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in
Barangay Lourdes, Las Navas, Northern Samar, on May 16, 2024.
Corporal Balmes, a
resident of Taft, Eastern Samar, sustained fatal injuries to his
lower chest and right forearm after a 15-minute firefight with the
CTGs.
Corporal Balmes exhibited
exceptional dedication to his duty and demonstrated heroism by
taking the lead in the Community Support Program activities to
facilitate the delivery of basic services in the community.
Major General Camilo
Ligayo, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division said that the
stormtroopers are saddened over the loss of an exemplary soldier who
demonstrated unwavering dedication and service in the pursuit of
peace in Eastern Visayas.
“Corporal Balmes’ valor
and dedication to duty epitomize the highest ideals of military
service. His sacrifice will be remembered and honored by his
comrades and the nation,” stated Maj. Gen. Ligayo.
Corporal Balmes had
previously been awarded the Gold Cross Medal, the third-highest
military award for heroism, for his courageous actions during an
armed encounter against the remnants of FC-1 (D), SRC Emporium in
the vicinity of Sitio Gibulwangan, Barangay Senonogan, Pambujan,
Northern Samar, on September 15, 2023.
“The Philippine Army
extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of
Corporal Balmes. His heroism and dedication will never be
forgotten,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo added.