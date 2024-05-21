Third phase of Calbayog
Airport by-pass road starts
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
May 21, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY –
Third phase in the construction of the Calbayog Airport By-Pass Road
in Calbayog City has started and funded under the General
Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2024.
Samar First DEO will be
working on the additional gravel road that will span 1.16 lane
kilometers and concrete road of 2.45 lane kilometers. Other than
that, stone masonry will also be built with a length of 580 meters,
will be installing 44 pieces of pipe culverts and nine (9) poles of
single-arm solar LED lights.
This multi-year project
started in 2022 that worked on the embankment of 385.1 meters while
in 2023 there was an additional 0.761 lane km. This is targeted to
be completed in 2025.
OIC-DE Raulito Yangzon
states that this project will make a vital contribution to the
city’s growth and economic development.
The Civil Aviation
Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) will be closing a portion of the
Daang Maharlika as part of their expansion of the Calbayog City
airport and so this by-pass road will serve as the main road once it
happens. It will start in Barangay Trinidad at Sitio Talahib and
will connect to the diversion road in Barangay Cagsalaosao.
For the meantime, this
road will provide an alternate route and access road for the flow of
traffic when approaching the city thereby serving as avenue for a
hassle-free road and safety assurance for the drivers, motorists and
pedestrians until CAAP decides to close their portion of the Daang
Maharlika.