Third phase of Calbayog Airport by-pass road starts

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

May 21, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – Third phase in the construction of the Calbayog Airport By-Pass Road in Calbayog City has started and funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2024.

Samar First DEO will be working on the additional gravel road that will span 1.16 lane kilometers and concrete road of 2.45 lane kilometers. Other than that, stone masonry will also be built with a length of 580 meters, will be installing 44 pieces of pipe culverts and nine (9) poles of single-arm solar LED lights.

This multi-year project started in 2022 that worked on the embankment of 385.1 meters while in 2023 there was an additional 0.761 lane km. This is targeted to be completed in 2025.

OIC-DE Raulito Yangzon states that this project will make a vital contribution to the city’s growth and economic development.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) will be closing a portion of the Daang Maharlika as part of their expansion of the Calbayog City airport and so this by-pass road will serve as the main road once it happens. It will start in Barangay Trinidad at Sitio Talahib and will connect to the diversion road in Barangay Cagsalaosao.