Marawi IDPs’ louder
call for peace, truth and justice towards safe and dignified return
A press statement from the
Marawi Advocacy Accompaniment (MAA) On the 7th Anniversary of Marawi
Siege
May 23, 2024
We, members and networks
of Marawi Advocacy Accompaniment (MAA) composed of bakwit
communities (internally displaced persons - IDPs), civil society
organizations, women and youth, and Meranaw leaders today, in
commemoration of the 7th anniversary of the siege of our beloved
Marawi City, reiterate our calls for justice, truth, human rights
protection and peace towards the full realization of an IDP-centered
and IDP-sensitive safe and dignified return of all IDPs back to
Marawi.
Dubbed 'Kapanademtadem sa
Marawi': 'LAKBAY KAMBALINGAN, LAKBAY KAPAYAPAAN', a ‘Solidarity
Peace Caravan’ in various IDP areas in Marawi City was held today in
Marawi City.
Seven years have passed
since the Marawi Siege, the crisis of prolonged displacement still
puts many lives in grave peril and has deprived the IDPs of their
rights as human beings. Amid much publicized rehabilitation efforts
in the city’s Most Affected Areas, the promise to rebuild the lives
of the victims and survivors of the siege remain heavily
unfulfilled.
The United Nations Office
for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) says that
approximately 80,300 people (16,070 families) remain displaced since
May 2017. Around 70% of the internally displaced population are in
home-based settings while the rest are in transitory sites or
temporary shelter communities.
Today, we demand that the
Marawi Compensation Board (MCB), in the conduct of providing
compensation for the families of those who perished and lost their
properties and livelihood due to the Marawi siege in 2017, observe
the principles of just compensation, fairness, and justice and
prioritize those who need urgent compensation.
Beyond this, we believe
that the national government has an obligation to address the issue
more comprehensively by looking at the justice claims for the
victims of the siege.
We urge both the national
and regional Bangsamoro governments to take into account equally
relevant challenges confronting the IDPs including land conflict and
dispossession in Marawi, which affects especially four (4) barangays
within ground zero; building of large-scale public infrastructures
inside MAA which are reportedly unfit for the needs of residents;
the continuing militarization of the entire province of Lanao with
the intimidating presence and mounting of various military camps;
and the critical issue of delivering justice to the innocent victims
of the siege, who after seven years remain unidentified.
Until today, Marawi IDPs
have been experiencing difficulties since our forced evacuation in
May 2017. There are still unmet needs and challenges while we wallow
in the cramped IDP camps and shelter communities such as lack of
food and livelihood opportunities, poor sanitation and hygiene
conditions, access to WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene), and
pursuit of education for our children. The dire state of the IDPs is
further exacerbated by the lack of programmatic intervention and
inaction of some relevant government agencies who must attend to the
needs of the IDPs.
We reiterate our view that
rebuilding Marawi must go beyond rebuilding the streets destroyed
during the siege. Rebuilding the city must begin with rebuilding the
lives of the displaced population by pursuing truth, justice and
accountability within a transitional justice framework to
comprehensively address the roots of festering conflict and to
ensure that another Marawi siege or a similar tragic incident will
never happen again.
A truth-seeking process to
investigate the roots of Marawi siege and documentation of the dead
in the mass grave (Maqbara) must be initiated by conducting an
independent legislative inquiry on what really happened in Marawi
and how billions of budget allocation for rehabilitation of the city
has been spent since 2017. Delaying justice for the victims of the
siege is resulting in prolonged emotional and psychological trauma
to the families and survivors.
More importantly, the
government must recognize the critical need to listen to the IDPs,
Meranaw leaders, civil society, and the broad peace movement in
Marawi in order to restore genuine peace and help Marawi get back on
its feet and fulfill the promise of the Bangsamoro peace process.
There is an urgent need to
institutionalize relevant peace and social justice measures to end
decades of conflict and structural poverty in the region, and most
importantly address the historical injustices committed against the
Bangsamoro and all other inhabitants of Mindanao.
We believe that the issue
of displacement, especially one that is driven by armed-conflict, is
a transitional justice issue that must deliberately respond to the
justice claims of the IDPs by addressing the bakwits’ most pressing
needs, redress for the victims and their families, and by supporting
their advocacy for durable solution.
We urge the general
public, our progressive allies in the media, partner communities,
human rights and peacebuilding civil society organizations, and
champions within the government to remain in solidarity with the
IDPs. Rebuilding Marawi to its old and new glory requires honoring
and recognizing the heroism, culture and faith, optimism and
resilience of the people of Marawi.
Today, we reaffirm our
commitment to sustain our collective advocacy and struggle towards
the safe and dignified return of the IDPs back to Marawi.
Seven years after the
siege, our call remains louder: KAMBALINGAN! (Kambalingan is a
Meranaw term which means ‘voluntary, safe, and dignified return’ of
IDPs)