Second phase of access road leading to Sulpan Cave completed

road to Sulpan Cave

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
May 23, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – Second phase in the construction of access road leading to Sulpan Cave is recently completed, said OIC-DE Raulito Yangzon.

An additional Portland Concrete Cement Pavement (PCCP) spans 689.38 meters with a width of 6.1 meters. Moreover, six (6) Reinforced Concrete Pipe Culvert (RCPC) and five (5) Reinforced Concrete Box Culvert (RCBC) are installed as well as slope protection with a length of 125 meters.

Sulpan Cave is one of the hidden gems of Samar with every cavern and unique formation of stalactites and stalagmites allowing tourists to discover and experience fun and extreme adventure. This road will give tourists and locals alike easy access going to the cave. Ms. Ester Guldo says, “before, they would go though the river just to reach the cave since its easier than trudging through a grassland terrain leading to the cave. Now, it’s already accessible and helps the community in leading tourists to the cave.”

This is drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2023 with a total contract amount of P48.82 million under the Tourism Road Infrastructure Program (TRIP).

 

 