Second phase of access
road leading to Sulpan Cave completed
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
May 23, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY –
Second phase in the construction of access road leading to Sulpan
Cave is recently completed, said OIC-DE Raulito Yangzon.
An additional Portland
Concrete Cement Pavement (PCCP) spans 689.38 meters with a width of
6.1 meters. Moreover, six (6) Reinforced Concrete Pipe Culvert (RCPC)
and five (5) Reinforced Concrete Box Culvert (RCBC) are installed as
well as slope protection with a length of 125 meters.
Sulpan Cave is one of the
hidden gems of Samar with every cavern and unique formation of
stalactites and stalagmites allowing tourists to discover and
experience fun and extreme adventure. This road will give tourists
and locals alike easy access going to the cave. Ms. Ester Guldo
says, “before, they would go though the river just to reach the cave
since its easier than trudging through a grassland terrain leading
to the cave. Now, it’s already accessible and helps the community in
leading tourists to the cave.”
This is drawn from the
General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2023 with a total contract
amount of P48.82 million under the Tourism Road Infrastructure
Program (TRIP).