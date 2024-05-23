8ID Commander visits 42nd IB to bolster morale of troops

By DPAO, 8ID PA

May 23, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – To bolster the morale of its military personnel, Maj. Gen. Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, visited the headquarters of the 42nd Infantry "Tagapagtanggol" Battalion, an operational control unit of 8ID in Barangay Gap-ang, Dolores, Eastern Samar, on May 23, 2024.

During his talk to troops, Maj. Gen. Ligayo lauded the battalion for their significant accomplishments that greatly contributed to combating insurgency in the area.

Maj. Gen. Ligayo also encouraged the troops to sustain their gains and efforts emphasizing the battalion’s crucial role in supporting the local government unit to achieve peace, stability, and socio-economic progress.

"Our mission is to support the residents in achieving socio-economic development in their community. We are here to help them recover from the violence inflicted by communist terrorists," Maj. Gen. Ligayo said.

Furthermore, Maj. Gen. Ligayo reminded the troops to continue being responsible and disciplined soldiers as they carry out their sworn duty of securing the people and the nation.