8ID Commander visits
42nd IB to bolster morale of troops
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
May 23, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – To bolster the morale of its military personnel, Maj. Gen. Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers"
Division, visited the headquarters of the 42nd Infantry "Tagapagtanggol"
Battalion, an operational control unit of 8ID in Barangay Gap-ang,
Dolores, Eastern Samar, on May 23, 2024.
During his talk to troops,
Maj. Gen. Ligayo lauded the battalion for their significant
accomplishments that greatly contributed to combating insurgency in
the area.
Maj. Gen. Ligayo also
encouraged the troops to sustain their gains and efforts emphasizing
the battalion’s crucial role in supporting the local government unit
to achieve peace, stability, and socio-economic progress.
"Our mission is to support
the residents in achieving socio-economic development in their
community. We are here to help them recover from the violence
inflicted by communist terrorists," Maj. Gen. Ligayo said.
Furthermore, Maj. Gen.
Ligayo reminded the troops to continue being responsible and
disciplined soldiers as they carry out their sworn duty of securing
the people and the nation.
"We are making significant
progress against the insurgency. Together, we will be able to put an
end to this decades-long problem in the region," he added.