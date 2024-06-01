Wounded rebel rescued
by 8ID troops
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
June 1, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) was recently rescued by
the troops of 63rd Infantry Battalion, 8th Infantry Division after
being wounded in an armed encounter in the hinterlands of Sitio
Bagti, Brgy. Mabini, Basey, Samar on May 30, 2024.
The CNT was identified as
Melchor Fabula alias Allan/Rico, 41 years old and a member of Bugsok
Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee Sesame, Eastern Visayas Regional
Party Committee.
Alias Allan was abandoned
by his comrades after sustaining gunshot wounds in a 40-minute
firefight with the government troops.
During the clearing
operations, the troops discovered the wounded CNT and a killed CNT
identified as Doming Pajares alias Bager.
The troops immediately
applied first aid treatment to alias Allan and brought him to Camp
Lukban Station Hospital for immediate medical treatment while alias
Bager was also brought to a funeral home.
Alias Allan is set to
undergo surgical operation after sustaining heavy wounds on his
right arm.
The 8th Infantry Division
Commander, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo also expressed his
sympathy to the family and friends of the killed CNT.
Meanwhile, Maj.Gen. Ligayo
lauded the troops of 63IB for upholding basic human rights.
“Let us continue to adhere
to our principles of upholding basic human rights and adhering to
the International Humanitarian Law. Let us continue to be humane
even to our enemies. May this also serve as a wake up call to those
who are still in the armed struggle. No matter how loyal you are to
the CPP-NPA organization, when you are on the verge of dying and
need help, they will turn their back against you and will abandon
you,” Maj.Gen. Ligayo emphasized.
He also encouraged the
remaining remnants of the CNTs to lay down their arms and be back to
the folds of the law.
“To the remaining CNTs,
choose the peaceful path, give peace a chance. Let us be united and
do not hinder the socio-economic progress of the barangays,
especially in the Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas
who are in dire need of a peaceful community,” Maj.Gen. Ligayo
expressed.