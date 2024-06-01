Wounded rebel rescued by 8ID troops

By DPAO, 8ID PA

June 1, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) was recently rescued by the troops of 63rd Infantry Battalion, 8th Infantry Division after being wounded in an armed encounter in the hinterlands of Sitio Bagti, Brgy. Mabini, Basey, Samar on May 30, 2024.

The CNT was identified as Melchor Fabula alias Allan/Rico, 41 years old and a member of Bugsok Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee Sesame, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.

Alias Allan was abandoned by his comrades after sustaining gunshot wounds in a 40-minute firefight with the government troops.

During the clearing operations, the troops discovered the wounded CNT and a killed CNT identified as Doming Pajares alias Bager.

The troops immediately applied first aid treatment to alias Allan and brought him to Camp Lukban Station Hospital for immediate medical treatment while alias Bager was also brought to a funeral home.

Alias Allan is set to undergo surgical operation after sustaining heavy wounds on his right arm.

The 8th Infantry Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo also expressed his sympathy to the family and friends of the killed CNT.

Meanwhile, Maj.Gen. Ligayo lauded the troops of 63IB for upholding basic human rights.

“Let us continue to adhere to our principles of upholding basic human rights and adhering to the International Humanitarian Law. Let us continue to be humane even to our enemies. May this also serve as a wake up call to those who are still in the armed struggle. No matter how loyal you are to the CPP-NPA organization, when you are on the verge of dying and need help, they will turn their back against you and will abandon you,” Maj.Gen. Ligayo emphasized.

He also encouraged the remaining remnants of the CNTs to lay down their arms and be back to the folds of the law.