CARD MBA expands reach
with opening of 93rd PO in Lucban, Quezon
|
CARD
MBA CEO Jocelyn Dequito, CARD MBA President Reazhyle
Francisco, and Board of Trustee members Deneglen Peñaflorida
and Virginia Garcia (from left to right) take the lead in
the successful ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly opened
By
MARYROSE JAVIER
May 30, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY –
The CARD Mutual Benefit Association, Inc. (CARD MBA), the insurance
arm of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI),
inaugurated its 93rd Provincial Office (PO) in Lucban, Quezon on May
6, 2024.
Established in 1999, CARD
MBA is dedicated to providing benefits to its members in times of
uncertainty, including death, through various microinsurance
products tailored to offer protection and support.
"Our continued expansion
in different regions in the country underscores our dedication to
serving our members in need. We ensure the most vulnerable segments
in our society have access to our services particularly during
challenging times," said CARD MBA CEO Jocelyn Dequito.
Dequito emphasized that
these achievements reflect not only the success of CARD MBA but also
the broader success of CARD MRI in line with its mission to provide
support to communities and spread positive impact.
CARD MBA offers a wide
range of financial products tailored to the needs of its members,
including Basic Life Insurance, Retirement Fund, Loan Redemption
Fund Plus, Golden Life Insurance, Family Security Plan, Acci Plan,
and Remitter Protek Plan, each with varying payment options and
maximum benefits, helping families to be financially prepared in
times of uncertainty.
In addition, CARD MBA
actively engages in community development initiatives organized by
CARD MRI, such as the Kaunlaran Caravan, facilitating events like
mass weddings and the CARD MRI Disaster Relief Assistance Program.
The newly opened Quezon 5
PO, located at A. Bonifacio St., Corner J. Rizal Avenue, Barangay
Poblacion 2, Lucban, Quezon will serve a total of 73,569 members
from CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) and CARD Bank, Inc.
This inauguration
emphasizes CARD MBA's steadfast commitment to broadening its
outreach and ensuring financial security for Filipinos nationwide.
This expansion enhances access to vital insurance services and
strengthens the organization's ability to promote resilience and
prosperity within communities across the Philippines.