CARD MBA expands reach with opening of 93rd PO in Lucban, Quezon



CARD MBA CEO Jocelyn Dequito, CARD MBA President Reazhyle Francisco, and Board of Trustee members Deneglen Peñaflorida and Virginia Garcia (from left to right) take the lead in the successful ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly opened Provincial Office.CARD MBA CEO Jocelyn Dequito, CARD MBA President Reazhyle Francisco, and Board of Trustee members Deneglen Peñaflorida and Virginia Garcia (from left to right) take the lead in the successful ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly opened Provincial Office.

By MARYROSE JAVIER

May 30, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – The CARD Mutual Benefit Association, Inc. (CARD MBA), the insurance arm of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), inaugurated its 93rd Provincial Office (PO) in Lucban, Quezon on May 6, 2024.

Established in 1999, CARD MBA is dedicated to providing benefits to its members in times of uncertainty, including death, through various microinsurance products tailored to offer protection and support.

"Our continued expansion in different regions in the country underscores our dedication to serving our members in need. We ensure the most vulnerable segments in our society have access to our services particularly during challenging times," said CARD MBA CEO Jocelyn Dequito.

Dequito emphasized that these achievements reflect not only the success of CARD MBA but also the broader success of CARD MRI in line with its mission to provide support to communities and spread positive impact.

CARD MBA offers a wide range of financial products tailored to the needs of its members, including Basic Life Insurance, Retirement Fund, Loan Redemption Fund Plus, Golden Life Insurance, Family Security Plan, Acci Plan, and Remitter Protek Plan, each with varying payment options and maximum benefits, helping families to be financially prepared in times of uncertainty.

In addition, CARD MBA actively engages in community development initiatives organized by CARD MRI, such as the Kaunlaran Caravan, facilitating events like mass weddings and the CARD MRI Disaster Relief Assistance Program.

The newly opened Quezon 5 PO, located at A. Bonifacio St., Corner J. Rizal Avenue, Barangay Poblacion 2, Lucban, Quezon will serve a total of 73,569 members from CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) and CARD Bank, Inc.