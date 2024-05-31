Las Navas MTF-ELCAC Chair reaffirms commitment to help end insurgency in Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

May 31, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The Las Navas Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) met on May 29, 2024 to discuss peace efforts anchored in the programs under Executive Order No. 70 or the Whole-of-Nation Approach with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other peace partner agencies held in Las Navas, Northern Samar.

The said meeting aims to boost the plans and strategies in eradicating the remaining Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) and intensify the different government interventions or programs especially in addressing the root causes of insurgency.

In the said meeting, Las Navas MTF-ELCAC Chair, Mayor Arlito Tan expressed his commitment and support to the campaigns and programs of the government in putting an end to the decades-long insurgency problem.

Mayor Tan also encouraged other elected local government officials especially in the barangay level to actively persuade the remaining members of the CTGs in their respective barangays to surrender and return to the folds of the law.

“Ang Armed Forces of the Philippines ay nagsasakripisyo sa atin na tayo ay maging mapayapa at progresibo ang ating pamumuhay maging ang ating paghahanap-buhay. Ang magagawa natin, ay payuhan natin ang mga natitirang NPA sa ating barangay na magbalik-loob para maging peaceful na ang Las Navas,” Mayor Tan stressed.

During the meeting, the 803rd Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Efren Morados also emphasized the vital role of local government officials in ending local communist armed conflict.

“We are encouraging our barangay officials to help us explain to your constituents the programs of the Philippine Army. Your assistance is crucial in ending the recruitment and other violent activities of the communist terrorist group," Brig. Gen. Morados stated.

Meanwhile, the Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo assured that the Armed Forces of the Philippines will ensure the safety of those who will surrender.