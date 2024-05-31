Las Navas MTF-ELCAC
Chair reaffirms commitment to help end insurgency in Northern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
May 31, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The Las Navas Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist
Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) met on May 29, 2024 to discuss peace
efforts anchored in the programs under Executive Order No. 70 or the
Whole-of-Nation Approach with the Armed Forces of the Philippines
and other peace partner agencies held in Las Navas, Northern Samar.
The said meeting aims to
boost the plans and strategies in eradicating the remaining
Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) and intensify the different
government interventions or programs especially in addressing the
root causes of insurgency.
In the said meeting, Las
Navas MTF-ELCAC Chair, Mayor Arlito Tan expressed his commitment and
support to the campaigns and programs of the government in putting
an end to the decades-long insurgency problem.
Mayor Tan also encouraged
other elected local government officials especially in the barangay
level to actively persuade the remaining members of the CTGs in
their respective barangays to surrender and return to the folds of
the law.
“Ang Armed Forces of the
Philippines ay nagsasakripisyo sa atin na tayo ay maging mapayapa at
progresibo ang ating pamumuhay maging ang ating paghahanap-buhay.
Ang magagawa natin, ay payuhan natin ang mga natitirang NPA sa ating
barangay na magbalik-loob para maging peaceful na ang Las Navas,”
Mayor Tan stressed.
During the meeting, the
803rd Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Efren Morados also
emphasized the vital role of local government officials in ending
local communist armed conflict.
“We are encouraging our
barangay officials to help us explain to your constituents the
programs of the Philippine Army. Your assistance is crucial in
ending the recruitment and other violent activities of the communist
terrorist group," Brig. Gen. Morados stated.
Meanwhile, the Commander
of the 8th Infantry Division, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo assured
that the Armed Forces of the Philippines will ensure the safety of
those who will surrender.
“Rest assured that the
Armed Forces of the Philippines will ensure their safety and help
them receive the necessary assistances from the government as they
start their life anew,” Maj.Gen. Ligayo said.