1 NPA rebel killed, 1 captured in Basey clash

By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

May 31, 2024

CAMP JORGE DOWNES, Ormoc City – One communist-terrorist New People's Army (NPA) rebel was killed, while another was captured following an encounter with government forces in the hinterlands of Basey, Samar on May 30, Thursday.

Responding to the report of the civilian populace of an armed group conducting extortions in Sitio Bagti, Brgy Mabini, Basey, Samar, troops of the 63rd Infantry (Innovator) Battalion (63IB) under the operational control of 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army clashed with more or less ten (10) terrorist NPAs of Bugsok Platoon, Sub-regional Committee- SESAME (SRC-SESAME) of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

Local Army Commander Lieutenant Colonel Eduardo Meclat said that the firefight ensued for about forty minutes forcing the terrorists to withdraw in different directions and leaving behind the dead body of their comrade, Domeng Pajares alias Bager.

Meclat added that the troops, while conducting a clearing and follow-on operation at the clash site, also captured a wounded NPA member, who his comrades abandoned. Melchor Fabula, the wounded NPA, was immediately given proper medical attention and care by the troops.

“We will prioritize the medical needs of the wounded NPA. The troops are giving him first aid medical treatment, and we will send him to the nearest hospital for proper medical attention,” Meclat, Battalion Commander of 63IB, said.

Recovered from the site were one M-16 Armalite rifle, two grenade launchers, three International Humanitarian Law (IHL)-banned anti-personnel mines, and numerous war materiel left behind by the fleeing rebels.

Meanwhile, the remains of Pajares will be turned over to his family once the proper procedure of processing the dead body is finished. “Although we do not take pleasure in the death of Domeng Pajares, still we will extend the necessary assistance to the bereaved family for his proper and decent burial,” Meclat added.

“This incident so saddens us, but, we cannot compromise the security of the peace-loving constituents in our area of responsibility,” Meclat ended.

Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, Commander, 802nd Infantry Brigade commended the troops of 63IB for their quick response to the reports of the civilians of the extortion activities of the terrorists while also extending his condolences to the family left behind by the dead NPA.

“Once again, our troops have displayed their dedication and professionalism to their sworn duty of protecting the people from this group and at the same time their compassion towards a fallen NPA combatant. I lauded the community as well for standing up against the terroristic activities of this group,” Vestuir said.