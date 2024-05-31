NMP to unlock findings of study on distance learning investments by Philippine Maritime Institutions

Press Release

May 31, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) is excited to announce the forthcoming presentation of its latest research study, "Investments on Distance Learning by Philippine Maritime Institutions," during the NMP Maritime Research Forum on June 20, 2024, at the Ocean and Fountain Park Philippines Inc. (Hotel H2O, Manila Ocean Park).

This study delves into the significant investments made by Maritime Training Institutions (MTIs) in distance learning, exploring its benefits and addressing the challenges faced during implementation. Distance learning has proven to be a transformative approach, increasing access to training, reducing costs, improving the quality of learning, and responding to market demands.

Despite the issuance of the general guidelines by the Philippine maritime administration, the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) as early as 2016 on the offering of distance learning for the mandatory training in compliance with the International Convention on STCW 1978 as amended, the maritime training institutions (MTIs) had not fully embraced online platforms until the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a rapid shift. This experience highlighted the potential of distance learning, especially in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where digitalization and automation are accelerating changes within the maritime industry.

Digital technologies and platforms are now integral to enhancing operational efficiency, increasing competitiveness, and steering the maritime industry towards decarbonization with the goal of zero emissions by mid-century. The influence of digitalization on Maritime Education and Training (MET) is profound, shaping the future of training methods and content delivery. The objectives of this study are to determine the extent of investments made by MTIs in distance learning, identify the issues and concerns they face, and propose solutions for effective implementation. This comprehensive analysis aims to provide valuable insights for stakeholders in the maritime industry.