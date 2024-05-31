NMP to unlock findings
of study on distance learning investments by Philippine Maritime
Institutions
Press Release
May 31, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) is excited to announce the
forthcoming presentation of its latest research study, "Investments
on Distance Learning by Philippine Maritime Institutions," during
the NMP Maritime Research Forum on June 20, 2024, at the Ocean and
Fountain Park Philippines Inc. (Hotel H2O, Manila Ocean Park).
This study delves into the
significant investments made by Maritime Training Institutions (MTIs)
in distance learning, exploring its benefits and addressing the
challenges faced during implementation. Distance learning has proven
to be a transformative approach, increasing access to training,
reducing costs, improving the quality of learning, and responding to
market demands.
Despite the issuance of
the general guidelines by the Philippine maritime administration,
the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) as early as 2016 on the
offering of distance learning for the mandatory training in
compliance with the International Convention on STCW 1978 as
amended, the maritime training institutions (MTIs) had not fully
embraced online platforms until the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a
rapid shift. This experience highlighted the potential of distance
learning, especially in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,
where digitalization and automation are accelerating changes within
the maritime industry.
Digital technologies and
platforms are now integral to enhancing operational efficiency,
increasing competitiveness, and steering the maritime industry
towards decarbonization with the goal of zero emissions by
mid-century. The influence of digitalization on Maritime Education
and Training (MET) is profound, shaping the future of training
methods and content delivery. The objectives of this study are to
determine the extent of investments made by MTIs in distance
learning, identify the issues and concerns they face, and propose
solutions for effective implementation. This comprehensive analysis
aims to provide valuable insights for stakeholders in the maritime
industry.
NMP invites all maritime
industry stakeholders to join the Maritime Research Forum to gain an
in-depth understanding of these findings and participate in
discussions on enhancing distance learning in maritime education.
This forum offers a unique platform to explore strategies that will
shape the future of maritime training in the digital age.