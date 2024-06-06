ARBs in EV receive cash assistance from DSWD, Tingog Partylist



More than a thousand agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Eastern Visayas receive cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Tingog Partylist.

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

June 6, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – Over a thousand agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) throughout Eastern Visayas received on Tuesday, May 28 this year, cash support assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Tingog Partylist.

About 1,199 ARBs from different parts of the region trooped to designated payout areas to get their cash assistance under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

This is in partnership with the Tingog Partylist, said Atty. Jonalyndie Chua, DSWD’s Information Officer.

Atty. Robert Anthony Yu, Regional Director of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas, coordinated with the Tingog Partylist, who provides fund for the said assistance, the inclusion of ARBs who received Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) during the May 20 CLOA distribution with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Tacloban City Convention Center.

However, those who previously received similar assistance from the DSWD were deleted from the list.

On Tuesday, after the validation by DSWD, qualified ARBs throughout the region simultaneously received five thousand pesos each.

In Northern Samar, 298 ARBs from the towns of Allen, Victoria, Lavezares, Rosario, San Jose, San Isidro, Capul, Palapag, Gamay, Lapinig, Lope de Vega, Catubig, San Roque, Pambujan, Mondragon, Las Navas, Laoang and Catarman received their cash assistance which was released at the DAR Provincial Office in Catarman and at the Municipal Agrarian Reform Offices of Palapag and Allen.

In Western Samar, 216 ARBs from the towns of Jiabong, Pinabacdao, Motiong, Villareal, Sta. Rita, Marabut, Daram, Sta. Margarita, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, Gandara, San Jorge and from the cities of Catbalogan and Calbayog received their cash assistance at the DAR Provincial Office in Catbalogan and at the Municipal Agrarian Reform Office of San Jorge.

In Southern Leyte, 99 ARBs from the towns of Malitbog, Macrohon, and Hinunangan and from the City of Maasin received their cash assistance at the Municipal Agrarian Reform Office of Maasin and at the Hinunangan Municipal Cultural Center.

In Leyte, 586 ARBs from the towns of Alangalang, Babatngon, Palo, San Miguel, Tanauan, Calubian, Leyte, San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Albuera, Isabel, Kananga, Matag-ob, Merida, Palompon and from the cities of Tacloban and Ormoc initially received the said cash assistance in designated payout centers, which included the headquarter of Tingog Patylist in this city.