ARBs in EV receive cash
assistance from DSWD, Tingog Partylist
than a thousand agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in
Eastern Visayas receive cash assistance from the Department
of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Tingog
Partylist.
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
June 6, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY –
Over a thousand agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) throughout
Eastern Visayas received on Tuesday, May 28 this year, cash support
assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)
and the Tingog Partylist.
About 1,199 ARBs from
different parts of the region trooped to designated payout areas to
get their cash assistance under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals
in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.
This is in partnership
with the Tingog Partylist, said Atty. Jonalyndie Chua, DSWD’s
Information Officer.
Atty. Robert Anthony Yu,
Regional Director of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in
Eastern Visayas, coordinated with the Tingog Partylist, who provides
fund for the said assistance, the inclusion of ARBs who received
Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) during the May 20 CLOA
distribution with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Tacloban
City Convention Center.
However, those who
previously received similar assistance from the DSWD were deleted
from the list.
On Tuesday, after the
validation by DSWD, qualified ARBs throughout the region
simultaneously received five thousand pesos each.
In Northern Samar, 298
ARBs from the towns of Allen, Victoria, Lavezares, Rosario, San
Jose, San Isidro, Capul, Palapag, Gamay, Lapinig, Lope de Vega,
Catubig, San Roque, Pambujan, Mondragon, Las Navas, Laoang and
Catarman received their cash assistance which was released at the
DAR Provincial Office in Catarman and at the Municipal Agrarian
Reform Offices of Palapag and Allen.
In Western Samar, 216 ARBs
from the towns of Jiabong, Pinabacdao, Motiong, Villareal, Sta.
Rita, Marabut, Daram, Sta. Margarita, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, Gandara,
San Jorge and from the cities of Catbalogan and Calbayog received
their cash assistance at the DAR Provincial Office in Catbalogan and
at the Municipal Agrarian Reform Office of San Jorge.
In Southern Leyte, 99 ARBs
from the towns of Malitbog, Macrohon, and Hinunangan and from the
City of Maasin received their cash assistance at the Municipal
Agrarian Reform Office of Maasin and at the Hinunangan Municipal
Cultural Center.
In Leyte, 586 ARBs from
the towns of Alangalang, Babatngon, Palo, San Miguel, Tanauan,
Calubian, Leyte, San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Albuera, Isabel,
Kananga, Matag-ob, Merida, Palompon and from the cities of Tacloban
and Ormoc initially received the said cash assistance in designated
payout centers, which included the headquarter of Tingog Patylist in
this city.
Meanwhile, one of the
recipients, Epifanio Calubia from Las Navas, expressed his gratitude
to DAR, DSWD and Tingog Partylist. According to him, “Daku in inga
bulig san mga parag-uma.” (This is of big help to the farmers.)