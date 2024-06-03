1 wounded Communist NPA
Terrorist captured in Northern Samar clash
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
June 3, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A wounded Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) was captured
following an armed encounter with the government troops in the
hinterlands of Brgy. Igot, Pambujan, Northern Samar on June 1, 2024.
The troops of 19th
Infantry “Commando” Battalion, Philippine Army, conducted a focused
military operation following an information provided by a concerned
civilian that a group of armed men were in Barangay Igot conducting
extortion activities.
At about 5:30 in the
morning, the troops encountered the rebels. After 5-minute
firefight, the government troops seized one M16 rifle and other
personal belongings of the CNTs.
On the same day, a text
message sent from a concerned citizen was received by the troops
about the presence of a wounded individual near the Brgy. Chapel
along the Pambujan River.
The wounded individual was
identified as Lagi Cabides alias Lagui, member of Squad 4, SRGU, SRC
Emporium, EVRPC who was abandoned by his comrades after sustaining
gunshot wound in his left ear and cheek.
The troops together with
civilian volunteers applied first aid treatment and brought him to
Pambujan Rural Health Unit. He was then referred to the hospital for
further medical treatment.
Further, while the troops
were conducting pursuit operations, they encountered more or less
eight CNTs in in the hinterlands of Bgy Cagbigajo, Pambujan.
The firefight lasted for
about three minutes and the CNTs scampered in different direction
leaving behind two improvised shotguns and one International
Humanitarian Law- banned Anti-Personnel Mine.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant
Colonel Marvin Maraggun, Commanding Officer of the 19IB, commended
and expressed his appreciation for the support of the Barangay Task
Force ELCAC of Pambujan and the cooperation of civilians in their
role to end insurgency.
“The information provided
by concerned citizens regarding the presence of armed rebels
indicates that the community completely realized that they also have
a role in solving decades-long insurgency,” said Lt. Col. Maraggun.
Major General Camilo Z.
Ligayo, the Commander of 8ID reiterated the call to the remaining
remnants of Communist Terrorist Groups to lay down their arms and
return to the folds of the law.
“We will ensure your
safety and will help you get the necessary assistance from the
government. Choose a peaceful path, and be united with your family,”
Maj.Gen. Ligayo expressed.