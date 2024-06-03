1 wounded Communist NPA Terrorist captured in Northern Samar clash

By DPAO, 8ID PA

June 3, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A wounded Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) was captured following an armed encounter with the government troops in the hinterlands of Brgy. Igot, Pambujan, Northern Samar on June 1, 2024.

The troops of 19th Infantry “Commando” Battalion, Philippine Army, conducted a focused military operation following an information provided by a concerned civilian that a group of armed men were in Barangay Igot conducting extortion activities.

At about 5:30 in the morning, the troops encountered the rebels. After 5-minute firefight, the government troops seized one M16 rifle and other personal belongings of the CNTs.

On the same day, a text message sent from a concerned citizen was received by the troops about the presence of a wounded individual near the Brgy. Chapel along the Pambujan River.

The wounded individual was identified as Lagi Cabides alias Lagui, member of Squad 4, SRGU, SRC Emporium, EVRPC who was abandoned by his comrades after sustaining gunshot wound in his left ear and cheek.

The troops together with civilian volunteers applied first aid treatment and brought him to Pambujan Rural Health Unit. He was then referred to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Further, while the troops were conducting pursuit operations, they encountered more or less eight CNTs in in the hinterlands of Bgy Cagbigajo, Pambujan.

The firefight lasted for about three minutes and the CNTs scampered in different direction leaving behind two improvised shotguns and one International Humanitarian Law- banned Anti-Personnel Mine.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Marvin Maraggun, Commanding Officer of the 19IB, commended and expressed his appreciation for the support of the Barangay Task Force ELCAC of Pambujan and the cooperation of civilians in their role to end insurgency.

“The information provided by concerned citizens regarding the presence of armed rebels indicates that the community completely realized that they also have a role in solving decades-long insurgency,” said Lt. Col. Maraggun.

Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, the Commander of 8ID reiterated the call to the remaining remnants of Communist Terrorist Groups to lay down their arms and return to the folds of the law.