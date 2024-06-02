News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Additional troops augmented in Region 8

Wounded rebel rescued by 8ID troops

Las Navas MTF-ELCAC Chair reaffirms commitment to help end insurgency in Northern Samar

NMP to unlock findings of study on distance learning investments by PMI

1 NPA rebel killed, 1 captured in Basey clash

CARD MBA expands reach with opening of 93rd PO in Lucban, Quezon

HWPL holds 11th Annual Peace Walk in 50 countries

Marawi IDPs’ louder call for peace, truth and justice towards safe and dignified return

 

 

 

LGU, 20IB, and partners launch Sagip-Tingin Project in Catubig, Northern Samar

Sagip-Tingin Project

By 20th Infantry Battalion, 8ID PA
June 2, 2024

LAS NAVAS, Northern Samar – The Local Government Unit (LGU) of Catubig, in collaboration with the 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion and partners, launched the “Sagip-Tingin” Project at the Rural Health Unit (RHU) Catubig this morning, June 2.

The “Sagip-Tingin” Project aimed to provide free eye screening and eye check-ups to the residents of Catubig, especially those from former conflict-affected barangays and Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs).

A total of 129 patients availed of the free eye screening and check-up services during the project launch. Additionally, the LGU Catubig and 20IB facilitated the processing of PhilHealth applications for the beneficiaries, ensuring comprehensive healthcare coverage for those in need.

Mrs. Analyn L. Anzano, a mother of an 8-year-old child dealing with an eye problem, expressed her gratitude to the LGU Catubig, 20IB, and We Care Philippines for the “Sagip-Tingin” Project.

"Marami na po kaming utang at nahihirapan na po talaga kaming mag-asawa para matustusan ang pagpapagamot para sa aming anak. Sa awa ng Diyos, may dumating na programa, ang Sagip-Tingin Project. Kaya nung nalaman ko po, sinamantala ko na po para mapatingin yung anak namin. Maraming salamat po sa Panginoon at nagkaroon po ng ganitong programa. Sana po matulungan niyo po kami," Mrs. Anzano shared.

Lt. Col. Richard P. Villaflor, Acting Commanding Officer of 20IB, reiterated the battalion's unwavering commitment to protecting the interests of the people in the 2nd District of Northern Samar.

"As guardians of peace and advocates for the well-being of our community, the 20IB We Lead Troopers remain resolute in our commitment to serve and protect. We are deeply invested in the prosperity and health of the residents we serve, and we will tirelessly pursue partnerships to expand our efforts in providing essential services.", Lt. Col. Villaflor affirmed.

Partner agencies included the, We Care Philippines and the Carol Foundation Eye Center. The project received overwhelming support from the community, with residents of Catubig eagerly participating in addressing their eye health concerns.

Following the consultations, it was revealed that 42 patients were diagnosed with cataracts, 23 with Pterygium, and five (5) with special eye conditions. Others were prescribed to avail eyeglasses to address their visual impairments. Free eye operations for those diagnosed with conditions requiring surgical intervention will be scheduled soon.

The Sagip-Tingin Project underscores the commitment of the LGU, 20IB, and their partners to promote the health and well-being of the residents of Catubig. By extending essential eye care services to far-flung communities, the project seeks to alleviate the burden of eye-related illnesses and improve the quality of life for all Catubignons.

 

 