LGU, 20IB, and partners
launch Sagip-Tingin Project in Catubig, Northern Samar
By
20th Infantry
Battalion, 8ID PA
June 2, 2024
LAS NAVAS, Northern
Samar – The Local Government Unit (LGU) of Catubig, in
collaboration with the 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion and
partners, launched the “Sagip-Tingin” Project at the Rural Health
Unit (RHU) Catubig this morning, June 2.
The “Sagip-Tingin” Project
aimed to provide free eye screening and eye check-ups to the
residents of Catubig, especially those from former conflict-affected
barangays and Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs).
A total of 129 patients
availed of the free eye screening and check-up services during the
project launch. Additionally, the LGU Catubig and 20IB facilitated
the processing of PhilHealth applications for the beneficiaries,
ensuring comprehensive healthcare coverage for those in need.
Mrs. Analyn L. Anzano, a
mother of an 8-year-old child dealing with an eye problem, expressed
her gratitude to the LGU Catubig, 20IB, and We Care Philippines for
the “Sagip-Tingin” Project.
"Marami na po kaming utang
at nahihirapan na po talaga kaming mag-asawa para matustusan ang
pagpapagamot para sa aming anak. Sa awa ng Diyos, may dumating na
programa, ang Sagip-Tingin Project. Kaya nung nalaman ko po,
sinamantala ko na po para mapatingin yung anak namin. Maraming
salamat po sa Panginoon at nagkaroon po ng ganitong programa. Sana
po matulungan niyo po kami," Mrs. Anzano shared.
Lt. Col. Richard P.
Villaflor, Acting Commanding Officer of 20IB, reiterated the
battalion's unwavering commitment to protecting the interests of the
people in the 2nd District of Northern Samar.
"As guardians of peace and
advocates for the well-being of our community, the 20IB We Lead
Troopers remain resolute in our commitment to serve and protect. We
are deeply invested in the prosperity and health of the residents we
serve, and we will tirelessly pursue partnerships to expand our
efforts in providing essential services.", Lt. Col. Villaflor
affirmed.
Partner agencies included
the, We Care Philippines and the Carol Foundation Eye Center. The
project received overwhelming support from the community, with
residents of Catubig eagerly participating in addressing their eye
health concerns.
Following the
consultations, it was revealed that 42 patients were diagnosed with
cataracts, 23 with Pterygium, and five (5) with special eye
conditions. Others were prescribed to avail eyeglasses to address
their visual impairments. Free eye operations for those diagnosed
with conditions requiring surgical intervention will be scheduled
soon.
The Sagip-Tingin Project
underscores the commitment of the LGU, 20IB, and their partners to
promote the health and well-being of the residents of Catubig. By
extending essential eye care services to far-flung communities, the
project seeks to alleviate the burden of eye-related illnesses and
improve the quality of life for all Catubignons.