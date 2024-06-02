LGU, 20IB, and partners launch Sagip-Tingin Project in Catubig, Northern Samar

By 20th Infantry Battalion, 8ID PA

June 2, 2024

LAS NAVAS, Northern Samar – The Local Government Unit (LGU) of Catubig, in collaboration with the 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion and partners, launched the “Sagip-Tingin” Project at the Rural Health Unit (RHU) Catubig this morning, June 2.

The “Sagip-Tingin” Project aimed to provide free eye screening and eye check-ups to the residents of Catubig, especially those from former conflict-affected barangays and Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs).

A total of 129 patients availed of the free eye screening and check-up services during the project launch. Additionally, the LGU Catubig and 20IB facilitated the processing of PhilHealth applications for the beneficiaries, ensuring comprehensive healthcare coverage for those in need.

Mrs. Analyn L. Anzano, a mother of an 8-year-old child dealing with an eye problem, expressed her gratitude to the LGU Catubig, 20IB, and We Care Philippines for the “Sagip-Tingin” Project.

"Marami na po kaming utang at nahihirapan na po talaga kaming mag-asawa para matustusan ang pagpapagamot para sa aming anak. Sa awa ng Diyos, may dumating na programa, ang Sagip-Tingin Project. Kaya nung nalaman ko po, sinamantala ko na po para mapatingin yung anak namin. Maraming salamat po sa Panginoon at nagkaroon po ng ganitong programa. Sana po matulungan niyo po kami," Mrs. Anzano shared.

Lt. Col. Richard P. Villaflor, Acting Commanding Officer of 20IB, reiterated the battalion's unwavering commitment to protecting the interests of the people in the 2nd District of Northern Samar.

"As guardians of peace and advocates for the well-being of our community, the 20IB We Lead Troopers remain resolute in our commitment to serve and protect. We are deeply invested in the prosperity and health of the residents we serve, and we will tirelessly pursue partnerships to expand our efforts in providing essential services.", Lt. Col. Villaflor affirmed.

Partner agencies included the, We Care Philippines and the Carol Foundation Eye Center. The project received overwhelming support from the community, with residents of Catubig eagerly participating in addressing their eye health concerns.

Following the consultations, it was revealed that 42 patients were diagnosed with cataracts, 23 with Pterygium, and five (5) with special eye conditions. Others were prescribed to avail eyeglasses to address their visual impairments. Free eye operations for those diagnosed with conditions requiring surgical intervention will be scheduled soon.