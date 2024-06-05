Sanctifying sex
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail
June 5, 2024
THAT may sound like an
impossible and quixotic thing, but truth to tell, not only would it
be possible and practicable, but also and more importantly, it is an
indispensable duty of ours, failing in which would be tantamount to
degrading ourselves to the animal level, not to mention the ultimate
failure of ours when we miss the real purpose of our humanity which
is to be God’s image and likeness, sharers of his life and nature.
We are reminded of this
duty in the gospel reading of the Mass on Wednesday of the 9th Week
in Ordinary Time where Christ told some Sadducees who did not
believe in the resurrection that “when they (all of us actually)
rise from the dead, they neither marry nor are given in marriage,
but are like the angels in heaven.” (cfr. Mk 12,18-27)
In other words, sex only
has a temporal value. In our definitive state of life in heaven,
when we are truly identified with God, we can still be male and
female, but there would not anymore be any use for sex whose main
purpose is to cooperate with God in creating another person.
In short, in heaven there
is no more reproduction. The population is fixed, so to speak, and
as Christ said, we would be behaving like angels, still with our
bodies but which would already be completely spiritualized. That is,
our bodily dimension with all its biological and other earthly
components would be completely infused with the spirit of God, which
is the spirit of love.
In our earthly life, we
need to understand that sex has an important role to play. And that
is, for us to cooperate with God in the making of man, something
that should only be done only in the context of a lifelong
commitment of marriage since the making of man and its indispensable
need to be taken care of as human persons who are God’s image and
likeness would require such commitment.
To sanctify sex means to
understand its purpose and use according to God’s will and law about
it. It should be trained to behave according to God’s will and law
about it. But given our wounded nature, where it is very vulnerable
to just follow the blind and erratic ways our hormones and other
earthly factors, we really need God’s grace, first of all, and our
all-out effort to attain its ideal condition.
Given how difficult this
task can be, we have to understand that we may have to resort to
some extraordinary means to keep our sexuality in its proper
condition. In this regard, a saint once said: “To defend his purity,
St. Francis of Assisi rolled in the snow, St. Benedict threw himself
into a thorn bush, St. Bernard plunged into an icy pond…” (Escriva,
The Way 143)
Indeed, we should not be
surprised if we need to make use of some extraordinary means to keep
ourselves on the right path with respect to how to sanctify sex. Sex
should be a clear expression of love of God and of neighbor.
Thus, we need to
understand that we can only sanctify sex and use it properly when we
grow in our love for God and neighbor, such that we freely follow
what God’s will and law on it is. As a corollary to this, we will
understand that sex is actually a very sacred thing, and not just a
toy to be played around according the movements of human or animal
lust.