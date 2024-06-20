MPB at Calbayog
District Hospital underway
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
June 20, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First DEO is now constructing the multi-purpose building (MPB)
at Calbayog District Hospital under the General Appropriations Act (GAA)
FY 2023 with a contract amount of P59.11 million.
The goal of the said
hospital is to work hand-in-hand with government in the achievement
of good health for the people by providing the highest standards and
ethics of hospital services and healthcare. These government-owned
hospitals are built to cater to the local residents, taking care of
their health and get access to treatments that will increase life
expectancy in the community.
This MPB will consist of
four building structures: an 8-bed capacity building which will be
an extension of the Dialysis Center; the new OPD building; a blood
bank; and storage building. All structures will have a PWD ramp,
fire protection and alarm system as well as a toilet (except for the
storage building).
These new facilities will
offer additional treatment thus, people will get access to
high-quality healthcare. There is also additional space to
accommodate more patients that is important for human health and
well-being.