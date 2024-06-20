News article
MPB at Calbayog District Hospital underway

Calbayog District Hospital project

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
June 20, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First DEO is now constructing the multi-purpose building (MPB) at Calbayog District Hospital under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2023 with a contract amount of P59.11 million.

The goal of the said hospital is to work hand-in-hand with government in the achievement of good health for the people by providing the highest standards and ethics of hospital services and healthcare. These government-owned hospitals are built to cater to the local residents, taking care of their health and get access to treatments that will increase life expectancy in the community.

This MPB will consist of four building structures: an 8-bed capacity building which will be an extension of the Dialysis Center; the new OPD building; a blood bank; and storage building. All structures will have a PWD ramp, fire protection and alarm system as well as a toilet (except for the storage building).

These new facilities will offer additional treatment thus, people will get access to high-quality healthcare. There is also additional space to accommodate more patients that is important for human health and well-being.

 

 