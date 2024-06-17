CARD SME opens its 40th branch in Zamboanga Sibugay



With the end goal of strengthening financial inclusion nationwide, CARD MRI management members alongside staff, officers, and some clients of CARD SME Bank, came together to grace the branch opening. The Ipil Branch is now ready to serve the community of Zamboanga Sibugay with even higher quality financial and personalized products and services.

By EDRIAN B. BANANIA

June 17, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD SME Bank, a thrift bank under the CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institution (CARD MRI), opens its 40th branch on June 10, 2024, in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay to further expand the reach of the institution to fulfill its goal of growing the businesses of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) clients.

CARD SME Bank offers a variety of products and services such as savings, remittances, and various types of loans, including business loans, to assist MSMEs in growing their businesses.

“This expansion is our way of fulfilling our part in nation-building by providing MSMEs much-needed support to sustain their businesses which will ultimately improve the economic landscape of our trading areas,” CARD SME Bank President and CEO Cynthia Baldeo stated.

As a full-fledged thrift bank, the institution also provides value-added financial products and services to clients and non-clients alike, particularly to less fortunate individuals who want to help themselves gain financial freedom.

“At CARD MRI, we pride ourselves in putting our clients first in everything we do. The 40th CARD SME Bank branch also strengthens financial accessibility and reaffirms our commitment to providing innovative financial products and personalized services to our clients nationwide,” Baldeo said during the branch opening.

The opening was also graced by CARD MRI Managing Director Mr. Aristeo Dequito, Senior Management Adviser Ms. Mary Jane Pererras, Security Consultant General Dickson Hermoso, staff, and clients. The ribbon-cutting event was further honored by the presence of Ipil Mayor Honorable Mr. Anamel Olegario.

The new branch is located at Purok Everlasting, Don Andres, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.