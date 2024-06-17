CARD SME opens its 40th
branch in Zamboanga Sibugay
|
With
the end goal of strengthening financial inclusion
nationwide, CARD MRI management members alongside staff,
officers, and some clients of CARD SME Bank, came together
to grace the branch opening. The Ipil Branch is now ready to
serve the community of Zamboanga Sibugay with even higher
quality financial and personalized products and services.
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
June 17, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD SME Bank, a thrift bank under the CARD Mutually Reinforcing
Institution (CARD MRI), opens its 40th branch on June 10, 2024, in
Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay to further expand the reach of the
institution to fulfill its goal of growing the businesses of Micro,
Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) clients.
CARD SME Bank offers a
variety of products and services such as savings, remittances, and
various types of loans, including business loans, to assist MSMEs in
growing their businesses.
“This expansion is our way
of fulfilling our part in nation-building by providing MSMEs
much-needed support to sustain their businesses which will
ultimately improve the economic landscape of our trading areas,”
CARD SME Bank President and CEO Cynthia Baldeo stated.
As a full-fledged thrift
bank, the institution also provides value-added financial products
and services to clients and non-clients alike, particularly to less
fortunate individuals who want to help themselves gain financial
freedom.
“At CARD MRI, we pride
ourselves in putting our clients first in everything we do. The 40th
CARD SME Bank branch also strengthens financial accessibility and
reaffirms our commitment to providing innovative financial products
and personalized services to our clients nationwide,” Baldeo said
during the branch opening.
The opening was also
graced by CARD MRI Managing Director Mr. Aristeo Dequito, Senior
Management Adviser Ms. Mary Jane Pererras, Security Consultant
General Dickson Hermoso, staff, and clients. The ribbon-cutting
event was further honored by the presence of Ipil Mayor Honorable
Mr. Anamel Olegario.
The new branch is located
at Purok Everlasting, Don Andres, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.
As of April 2024, CARD SME
Bank has more than 6.6 billion outstanding loans and serves more
than 1.2 million clients. The institution aims to become the best
thrift bank in the country and be able to reach and serve more
clients in the future.