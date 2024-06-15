More troops deployed in Eastern Visayas to totally eradicate remnants of the CPP-NPA

By DPAO, 8ID PA

June 15, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division welcomed the arrival of 1st Howitzer Platoon, Bravo Battery, 7th Field Artillery Battalion (7FAB), Army Artillery Regiment (AAR), Philippine Army, at its Headquarters on June 14, 2024.

During the welcome ceremony, the Assistant Division Commander 8ID, Brig. Gen. Perfecto P. Peñaredondo said that the arrival of the platoon marks a significant moment, as we unite our strength in the ongoing campaign to bring peace and stability in the Region.

“The JTF-Storm is steadfast in our commitment to decimate the remnants of EVRPC through decisive actions and relentless operations. Our approach focuses on neutralizing the Communist Terrorist Group, while creating opportunities and welcoming those who will choose the peaceful way and return to the folds of the law”, Brig.Gen. Peñaredondo added.

Meanwhile, the 8th Infantry Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo expressed his trust and confidence that the 1st Howitzer Platoon will significantly boost the current gains of 8ID and the JTF-Storm in the fight of ending insurgency in the region.

“The significant accomplishments in your previous assignment speaks of your dedication and hard work in accomplishing your mission. Now that you are here in 8ID, I am confident that you will be able to help us boost our campaign of totally eradicating the remnants of the CPP-NPA,” Maj.Gen. Ligayo said.

The deployment of the 1st Howitzer Platoon, Bravo Battery of 7FAB, AAR with their 155mm M114 Howitzer will bolster the current firepower capabilities of the Division for the total eradication of the remnants of Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), the Communist Party of the Philippines- New People’s Army’s (CPP-NPA’s) umbrella organization in the region.