More troops deployed in
Eastern Visayas to totally eradicate remnants of the CPP-NPA
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
June 15, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division welcomed the
arrival of 1st Howitzer Platoon, Bravo Battery, 7th Field Artillery
Battalion (7FAB), Army Artillery Regiment (AAR), Philippine Army, at
its Headquarters on June 14, 2024.
During the welcome
ceremony, the Assistant Division Commander 8ID, Brig. Gen. Perfecto
P. Peñaredondo said that the arrival of the platoon marks a
significant moment, as we unite our strength in the ongoing campaign
to bring peace and stability in the Region.
“The JTF-Storm is
steadfast in our commitment to decimate the remnants of EVRPC
through decisive actions and relentless operations. Our approach
focuses on neutralizing the Communist Terrorist Group, while
creating opportunities and welcoming those who will choose the
peaceful way and return to the folds of the law”, Brig.Gen.
Peñaredondo added.
Meanwhile, the 8th
Infantry Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo
expressed his trust and confidence that the 1st Howitzer Platoon
will significantly boost the current gains of 8ID and the JTF-Storm
in the fight of ending insurgency in the region.
“The significant
accomplishments in your previous assignment speaks of your
dedication and hard work in accomplishing your mission. Now that you
are here in 8ID, I am confident that you will be able to help us
boost our campaign of totally eradicating the remnants of the
CPP-NPA,” Maj.Gen. Ligayo said.
The deployment of the 1st
Howitzer Platoon, Bravo Battery of 7FAB, AAR with their 155mm M114
Howitzer will bolster the current firepower capabilities of the
Division for the total eradication of the remnants of Eastern
Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), the Communist Party of the
Philippines- New People’s Army’s (CPP-NPA’s) umbrella organization
in the region.
The 155mm M114 Howitzer is
one of the largest artillery assets of the Philippine Army.