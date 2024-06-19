21 municipalities in
Eastern Visayas attains Stable Peace and Security Status
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
June 19, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A total of 21 Local Government Units in Eastern Visayas
have been declared with a Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS)
status, showcasing significant advancements in the region's
anti-insurgency efforts.
The municipalities
conferred with SIPS status are Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Sebastian,
Sta. Margarita, and Sto. Niño in the province of Samar. In Northern
Samar, the municipalities of Allen, San Jose, Rosario, Capul, and
Biri; Bontoc in Southern Leyte; Palompon, Isabel, Matag-ob, Merida,
and Hilongos in Leyte; and Giporlos, Mercedes, San Julian, and Taft
in Eastern Samar, have been recognized with SIPS status.
Said municipalities were
granted the SIPS status because of the successful conduct of Local
Peace Engagement (LPE) down to the Barangay level and the effective
multi-sectoral commitment for peace and security.
During the declaration
ceremony in Taft, Eastern Samar, on June 19, 2024, Brigadier General
Lenart Lelina, Commander of the 801st Infantry Brigade, emphasized
that a municipality is recognized with SIPS status only when no
constituents are members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG).
"Municipalities and
provinces free from insurgency are declared to have stable internal
peace and security. Hopefully, the entire province of Eastern Samar
will achieve this status when all its municipalities are declared
insurgency-free," said Brig. Gen. Lelina.
In a separate SIPS
declaration in Leyte province, the 802nd Infantry Brigade Commander,
Brigadier General Noel Vestuir emphasized that the declaration of
Stable Internal Peace and Security Status represents a victory of
freedom from the deceptive ideas of the New People's Army.
“The SIPS declaration is a
testament to the collective efforts and commitment to peace, unity,
and progress of all stakeholders. It highlights the importance of
embracing peace and working together to achieve reconciliation and
sustained development,” Brig.Gen. Vestuir said.
In his message, Taft
Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC)
Chair, Mayor Gina Ty, expressed her gratitude to the law enforcement
agencies, community leaders, and the people of Taft for their full
support and cooperation in achieving a peaceful community.
“We have come together,
united by a common goal, have demonstrated that when we work
together in harmony, we can overcome any challenge and create a
safer and more prosperous future for our community,” Mayor Ty
emphasized.
Alongside SIPS declaration
is the ceremonial signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) among
Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC)
and other peace partners.
This MOU aims to
strengthen the support of the LGUs in maintaining peace and order,
conducting activities to enhance law enforcement operations, and
preventing the resurgence of CTGs.
Meanwhile, Major General
Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the 8ID, reiterated to the people of
Eastern Visayas that maintaining a stable peace and security
environment cannot be achieved without the support of the region's
constituents.
"The 8ID aims to
completely eradicate the decades-long insurgency problem in the
region. Therefore, I urge the remaining CTG members to surrender to
the government and take advantage of its programs to start a new
life. The government is very willing to help you all," emphasized
Maj. Gen. Ligayo.