Communist terrorist
rebel killed, 3 firearms seized; Soldier sacrifices life in pursuit
of lasting peace in Eastern Visayas
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
June 24, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A member of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) was
killed, and three high-powered firearms were seized in an armed
encounter at the remote outskirts of Brgy. Hitapi-an, Catubig,
Northern Samar, on June 23, 2024.
The troops of 20th
Infantry “We Lead” Battalion, 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division,
Philippine Army conducted focused military operations in response to
reports from concerned citizens regarding extortion activities in
their localities targeting local residents and farmers.
The troops encountered a
small group of CTG members, resulting to a 15-minute firefight. The
rebels are believed to be remnants of the Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit
(SRGU) of the Front Committee-15, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC)
ARCTIC, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).
Following the firefight,
the CTG rebels retreated, leaving behind their deceased member
identified as Lino Pajanustan Norcio alias Kidlat who’s remains are
forwarded to the Philippine National Police Scene of Crime
Operations (SOCO).
The government troops
seized two M16 rifles and one R4 rifle.
The 20th Infantry
Battalion, commanding officer, Lt. Col. Richard P. Villaflor said
that the group is known for intimidation, grave threats, and
extortion from the local populace and small businesses in Northern
Samar communities. They are also responsible for the recent
harassment in Brgy. Manering, Catubig, Northern Samar, on June 1,
which disrupted the ongoing community support program, indicating
the CTGs' lack of community support and portraying them as lawless
elements targeting vulnerable communities.
In a statement, Lt. Col.
Villaflor reiterated the unit's unwavering commitment to protect the
interests of the people in the municipality of Catubig and the
Second District of Northern Samar. And called upon the continued
support of the Nortehanons in achieving lasting peace and creating
conditions for sustainable development.
"The government awaits
you, ready to support your fresh start through the Enhanced
Comprehensive Local Integration Program and other initiatives under
Municipal Task Force - ELCAC and MTF Balik-Loob. Embrace this
opportunity for a better future," Lt. Col. Villaflor added.
Catubig Municipal Mayor
Solomon G. Vicencio expressed support for ending local communist
armed conflict and insurgency problems in Northern Samar.
“Nananawagan ako sa lahat
ng mga kapatid nating naliligaw pa rin ng landas at patuloy na
nabibiktima ng maling ideolohiya, panahon na para magbalik-loob kayo
sa gobyerno at umuwi kayo sa inyong mga tahanan. Panahon na para
itigil ang armadong pakikibaka. Mananatiling bukas ang aming
himpilan sa inyong pagbabalik. Sabay-sabay tayo sa pagsusulong nang
tunay na kapayapaan at tuluy-tuloy na kaunlaran sa minamahal nating
Catubig," said Mayor Vicencio.
In a separate incident,
Sgt. Leo Jabinar heroically offered the ultimate sacrifice while
serving the people of Eastern Visayas during an armed encounter with
CTGs in Barangay Nagbac, Jiabong, Samar.
Sgt. Jabinar was deployed
as part of the Mobile Community Support Sustainment Program team to
facilitate the delivery of basic services. The MCSSP team were
conducting pulong-pulong with the barangay officials and residents
when they were fired upon by the CTGs.
Maj. Gen. Camilo Z. Ligayo,
commander of the 8th Infantry Division, expressed his sympathy to
the bereaved family and friends of the slain soldier and assured
them that the troops' sacrifices will not be in vain as they will
further intensify their efforts to eradicate communist terrorists in
the area.
"His sacrifice will be
remembered and honored by his comrades and this nation. His heroism
and dedication will never be forgotten," Maj. Gen. Ligayo added.