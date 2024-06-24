Communist terrorist rebel killed, 3 firearms seized; Soldier sacrifices life in pursuit of lasting peace in Eastern Visayas

By DPAO, 8ID PA

June 24, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A member of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) was killed, and three high-powered firearms were seized in an armed encounter at the remote outskirts of Brgy. Hitapi-an, Catubig, Northern Samar, on June 23, 2024.

The troops of 20th Infantry “We Lead” Battalion, 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army conducted focused military operations in response to reports from concerned citizens regarding extortion activities in their localities targeting local residents and farmers.

The troops encountered a small group of CTG members, resulting to a 15-minute firefight. The rebels are believed to be remnants of the Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU) of the Front Committee-15, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) ARCTIC, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

Following the firefight, the CTG rebels retreated, leaving behind their deceased member identified as Lino Pajanustan Norcio alias Kidlat who’s remains are forwarded to the Philippine National Police Scene of Crime Operations (SOCO).

The government troops seized two M16 rifles and one R4 rifle.

The 20th Infantry Battalion, commanding officer, Lt. Col. Richard P. Villaflor said that the group is known for intimidation, grave threats, and extortion from the local populace and small businesses in Northern Samar communities. They are also responsible for the recent harassment in Brgy. Manering, Catubig, Northern Samar, on June 1, which disrupted the ongoing community support program, indicating the CTGs' lack of community support and portraying them as lawless elements targeting vulnerable communities.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Villaflor reiterated the unit's unwavering commitment to protect the interests of the people in the municipality of Catubig and the Second District of Northern Samar. And called upon the continued support of the Nortehanons in achieving lasting peace and creating conditions for sustainable development.

"The government awaits you, ready to support your fresh start through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program and other initiatives under Municipal Task Force - ELCAC and MTF Balik-Loob. Embrace this opportunity for a better future," Lt. Col. Villaflor added.

Catubig Municipal Mayor Solomon G. Vicencio expressed support for ending local communist armed conflict and insurgency problems in Northern Samar.

“Nananawagan ako sa lahat ng mga kapatid nating naliligaw pa rin ng landas at patuloy na nabibiktima ng maling ideolohiya, panahon na para magbalik-loob kayo sa gobyerno at umuwi kayo sa inyong mga tahanan. Panahon na para itigil ang armadong pakikibaka. Mananatiling bukas ang aming himpilan sa inyong pagbabalik. Sabay-sabay tayo sa pagsusulong nang tunay na kapayapaan at tuluy-tuloy na kaunlaran sa minamahal nating Catubig," said Mayor Vicencio.

In a separate incident, Sgt. Leo Jabinar heroically offered the ultimate sacrifice while serving the people of Eastern Visayas during an armed encounter with CTGs in Barangay Nagbac, Jiabong, Samar.

Sgt. Jabinar was deployed as part of the Mobile Community Support Sustainment Program team to facilitate the delivery of basic services. The MCSSP team were conducting pulong-pulong with the barangay officials and residents when they were fired upon by the CTGs.

Maj. Gen. Camilo Z. Ligayo, commander of the 8th Infantry Division, expressed his sympathy to the bereaved family and friends of the slain soldier and assured them that the troops' sacrifices will not be in vain as they will further intensify their efforts to eradicate communist terrorists in the area.