New DAR provincial heads installed



Alfonso Catorce formally turns over his responsibility as Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Western Samar to PARPO I Segundino Pagliawan after the former was reassigned to Eastern Samar. (ARVIN CADIGOY)

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

June 22, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) Alfonso Catorce officially assumed office as the new head of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Samar after his installation on Monday, June 10, this year.

Atty. Robert Anthony Yu, DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director, formally installed Catorce to his new post following the issuance of Special Order No. 415, series of 2024 on May 9 by Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III.

Catorce, formerly the PARPO II of Western Samar, replaced PARPO II Danilo Lozada, who retired from government service recently.

Other officials installed on Monday included Western Samar PARPO I Segundino Pagliawan who was designated PARPO II and replaced Catorce based on the same special order.

Meanwhile, under Special Order No. 478, issued by Estrella on June 4 this year, Josefina Amande, Chief of the Program Beneficiaries Development Division (PBDD) in Western Samar, is designated PARPO I for the same province, while Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer (MARPO) Thelma Alfaro is designated PBDD chief.

Further, in Eastern Samar, under the same special order, Land Tenure Service Division chief, Edna Abing, is designated PARPO I in concurrent capacity, to fill in the vacuum vacated by Lorena Azura who also retired from government service recently.