New DAR provincial
heads installed
|
Alfonso
Catorce formally turns over his responsibility as Provincial
Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) of the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Western Samar to
PARPO I Segundino Pagliawan after the former was reassigned
to Eastern Samar. (ARVIN CADIGOY)
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
June 22, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY –
Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) Alfonso
Catorce officially assumed office as the new head of the Department
of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Samar after his installation on
Monday, June 10, this year.
Atty. Robert Anthony Yu,
DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director, formally installed Catorce to
his new post following the issuance of Special Order No. 415, series
of 2024 on May 9 by Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III.
Catorce, formerly the
PARPO II of Western Samar, replaced PARPO II Danilo Lozada, who
retired from government service recently.
Other officials installed
on Monday included Western Samar PARPO I Segundino Pagliawan who was
designated PARPO II and replaced Catorce based on the same special
order.
Meanwhile, under Special
Order No. 478, issued by Estrella on June 4 this year, Josefina
Amande, Chief of the Program Beneficiaries Development Division (PBDD)
in Western Samar, is designated PARPO I for the same province, while
Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer (MARPO) Thelma Alfaro is
designated PBDD chief.
Further, in Eastern Samar,
under the same special order, Land Tenure Service Division chief,
Edna Abing, is designated PARPO I in concurrent capacity, to fill in
the vacuum vacated by Lorena Azura who also retired from government
service recently.
Installation of Amande and
Abing and turnover of responsibilities from the outgoing officials
to the incoming ones were likewise done on the same occasion.