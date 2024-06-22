Almagro Circumferential
Road gets additional road
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
June 22, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY – A
road is recently constructed which is part of the Almagro
Circumferential Road in the municipality of Almagro, Samar under the
General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2024.
This project is part of
the Tourism Road Infrastructure Program (TRIP) with a contract
amount of P4.8 million.
The project worked on an
additional Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) from Barangay
Poblacion to Sitio Malumlom that spanned 100 meters and has a width
of 6.1 meters.
The said road is part of a
bigger circumferential road project that will eventually connect all
barangays of the said municipality which will provide ease in
transport for vehicles and people to travel from one place to
another. Apart from that, this will also boost their tourism
attracting more visitors that will generate more income for the
municipality.