Almagro Circumferential Road gets additional road

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

June 22, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – A road is recently constructed which is part of the Almagro Circumferential Road in the municipality of Almagro, Samar under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2024.

This project is part of the Tourism Road Infrastructure Program (TRIP) with a contract amount of P4.8 million.

The project worked on an additional Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) from Barangay Poblacion to Sitio Malumlom that spanned 100 meters and has a width of 6.1 meters.