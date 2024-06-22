News article
Eastern Visayas
Almagro Circumferential Road gets additional road

Brgy Poblacion to Sitio Malumlom road

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
June 22, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – A road is recently constructed which is part of the Almagro Circumferential Road in the municipality of Almagro, Samar under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2024.

This project is part of the Tourism Road Infrastructure Program (TRIP) with a contract amount of P4.8 million.

The project worked on an additional Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) from Barangay Poblacion to Sitio Malumlom that spanned 100 meters and has a width of 6.1 meters.

The said road is part of a bigger circumferential road project that will eventually connect all barangays of the said municipality which will provide ease in transport for vehicles and people to travel from one place to another. Apart from that, this will also boost their tourism attracting more visitors that will generate more income for the municipality.

 

 