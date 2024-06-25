CMDI holds the 6th
Commencement Exercises
Evangelene
Pallen, the valedictorian of the class 2023-2024 from the
Accountancy, Business, and Management strand, motivates her
co-graduates to dream big and follow the road where their hearts
desire.
JOSEPHINE RAMOS
June 25, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY – CARD-MRI Development Institute, Inc. (CMDI) holds its 6th Senior
High School Commencement Exercises with the theme “Kabataang
Pilipino para sa Matatag na Kinabukasan ng Bagong Pilipinas.” The
CMDI Bay Campus held its SHS graduation at CMDI Bay 2 Gymnasium,
Brgy. Tranca, Bay, Laguna, on June 1, 2024. Meanwhile, the Tagum
Campus SHS graduation happened at CMDI Tagum Gymnasium, Brgy.
Mankilam, Tagum City on June 4, 2024.
A total of 415 students from both campuses have completed their
senior high school education.
"As you start a new chapter in life, carry the learning and
experiences you have gathered from CMDI, including the friendships
and social networks you have built. These learnings will also shape
your future and the next chapters of your life," Founder and
Chairman Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip reminded the graduates.
He also encourages students to continue their studies and obtain
their degrees. However, if they need to work, the door of CARD MRI
is wide open, and fresh graduates are welcome to join in the mission
of eradicating poverty in the country.
Dr. Alip added, "I wish that you will pursue your passion, whatever
you want to do with your life, but still, I hope you continue to
help us with our mission of empowering Filipinos.”
CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo Dequito also expressed his
gratitude and congratulations to the graduates. "The awards and
recognitions received by the graduates not only showcase their
excellence but also serve as evidence of the competence of our
instructors at CMDI," he stated.
CMDI also offers college courses such as Bachelor of Science in
Entrepreneurship, specializing in Microfinance, Bachelor of Science
in Accountancy, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems, Bachelor
of Science in Accounting Information Systems, and Bachelor of
Science in Tourism Management.
Evangelene Pallen was recognized as the valedictorian of the CMDI
Bay Campus, while Renzyle Jade Zafra was the valedictorian of the
CMDI Tagum Campus.
Dr. Gerlie Ilagan, the School Division Superintendent of the DepEd-Division
of San Pablo City, was the guest speaker for the program. "You have
to take action to reach your goals and aspirations in life. It is
just the beginning of becoming a resilient and successful citizen,"
she shared.