CMDI holds the 6th Commencement Exercises



Evangelene Pallen, the valedictorian of the class 2023-2024 from the Accountancy, Business, and Management strand, motivates her co-graduates to dream big and follow the road where their hearts desire.

By JOSEPHINE RAMOS

June 25, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD-MRI Development Institute, Inc. (CMDI) holds its 6th Senior High School Commencement Exercises with the theme “Kabataang Pilipino para sa Matatag na Kinabukasan ng Bagong Pilipinas.” The CMDI Bay Campus held its SHS graduation at CMDI Bay 2 Gymnasium, Brgy. Tranca, Bay, Laguna, on June 1, 2024. Meanwhile, the Tagum Campus SHS graduation happened at CMDI Tagum Gymnasium, Brgy. Mankilam, Tagum City on June 4, 2024.

A total of 415 students from both campuses have completed their senior high school education.

"As you start a new chapter in life, carry the learning and experiences you have gathered from CMDI, including the friendships and social networks you have built. These learnings will also shape your future and the next chapters of your life," Founder and Chairman Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip reminded the graduates.

He also encourages students to continue their studies and obtain their degrees. However, if they need to work, the door of CARD MRI is wide open, and fresh graduates are welcome to join in the mission of eradicating poverty in the country.

Dr. Alip added, "I wish that you will pursue your passion, whatever you want to do with your life, but still, I hope you continue to help us with our mission of empowering Filipinos.”

CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo Dequito also expressed his gratitude and congratulations to the graduates. "The awards and recognitions received by the graduates not only showcase their excellence but also serve as evidence of the competence of our instructors at CMDI," he stated.

CMDI also offers college courses such as Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship, specializing in Microfinance, Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems, Bachelor of Science in Accounting Information Systems, and Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management.

Evangelene Pallen was recognized as the valedictorian of the CMDI Bay Campus, while Renzyle Jade Zafra was the valedictorian of the CMDI Tagum Campus.