Samar I is constructing road in Brgys. Limarayon to Kili-kili, Calbayog City

Brgys. Limarayon to Kili-kili road

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
June 25, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – A road is being constructed from Barangays Limarayon to Kili-kili in Calbayog City funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2024.

This project with the contract amount of P39.2 million will have a 1.3866 lane kilometer of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) with a width of 6.1 meters and shoulder of the same length with a width of one (1) meter on both sides (left and right). Additional works would be stone masonry that will be built on areas with steep slope as well as 107 pcs. of single-arm solar LED lights as roadway lighting.

Increasing the connectivity of roads in an area will create a safer system for vehicles, pedestrians or any kind of transportation that locals use such as “habal-habal”. It also helps to reduce decongestion on highways or main roads and improve travel efficiency because it offers different routes to specific destinations.

 

 