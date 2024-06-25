Samar I is constructing
road in Brgys. Limarayon to Kili-kili, Calbayog City
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
June 25, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY – A
road is being constructed from Barangays Limarayon to Kili-kili in
Calbayog City funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY
2024.
This project with the
contract amount of P39.2 million will have a 1.3866 lane kilometer
of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) with a width of 6.1
meters and shoulder of the same length with a width of one (1) meter
on both sides (left and right). Additional works would be stone
masonry that will be built on areas with steep slope as well as 107
pcs. of single-arm solar LED lights as roadway lighting.
Increasing the
connectivity of roads in an area will create a safer system for
vehicles, pedestrians or any kind of transportation that locals use
such as “habal-habal”. It also helps to reduce decongestion on
highways or main roads and improve travel efficiency because it
offers different routes to specific destinations.