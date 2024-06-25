Samar I is constructing road in Brgys. Limarayon to Kili-kili, Calbayog City

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

June 25, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – A road is being constructed from Barangays Limarayon to Kili-kili in Calbayog City funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2024.

This project with the contract amount of P39.2 million will have a 1.3866 lane kilometer of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) with a width of 6.1 meters and shoulder of the same length with a width of one (1) meter on both sides (left and right). Additional works would be stone masonry that will be built on areas with steep slope as well as 107 pcs. of single-arm solar LED lights as roadway lighting.